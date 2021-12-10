Dense fog advisory in place for some Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another foggy start in Central Florida.

A dense fog advisory is in place for Marion, Polk, Volusia, Lake, Sumter, Orange, Seminole and Osceola. It will be in place until 9 a.m.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we will have a good deal of sunshine today.

Saturday will be even warmer.

A front will move in on Sunday, which will drop the temperatures into the upper-70s.

