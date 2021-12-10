ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stock Market: Consolidates recent gains as yields rebound ahead of US CPI

By Anil Panchal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-Pacific equities print mild losses amid anxious markets, light calendar at home. Omicron updates flash mixed signals but China financial market risk grows. Fed tapering, rate hike chatters swirl with eyes on US inflation. Asian shares drift lower as global markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation...

MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
Gold Price Forecast: Heading for lower lows on anticipated hawkish FOMC

The US Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the pace of tapering. The dollar gains momentum heading into the most relevant event of the month. XAU/USD is technically bearish, although the upcoming direction depends on the Fed. Spot gold trades near a fresh December low of $1,764.24 a troy...
Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
