Intel Corporation's chief executive officer Mr. Patrick Gelsinger is set to visit Asia next week as part of the company's plans to outsource some of its chip fabrication needs. The report comes the courtesy of Bloomberg, who speculates that Mr. Gelsinger will visit Taiwan and Malaysia, as part of his trip to highlight the importance of the two countries in Intel's efforts to turn around its recent misfortunes and regain the ability to mass produce semiconductors with advanced manufacturing processes. Intel is widely believed to source parts of its CPUs and GPUs from Taiwan's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), with the American chipmaker's current roadmap expecting to achieve production parity with TSMC's advanced technologies by the second half of next year.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO