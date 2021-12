Pandemic-era disruptions have roiled the real estate industry, but when it comes to compensation, the impact has just begun to be felt. With new leverage in an era of labor shortages and increasing concern about diversity, empowered workers have made it that much harder for firms and human resources departments to find and afford the talent they want, industry recruiters and researchers say. As a Deloitte CRE survey put it, ”the tight labor market is bringing workforce issues to the forefront.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO