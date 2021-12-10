Police investigate unexplained death of Royal Navy serviceman at Faslane

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a Royal Navy serviceman at a nuclear submarine base.

Officers were called to the scene at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines and the core of the submarine service.

Nuclear submarines are based at Faslane (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm a member of the Royal Navy has died.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this difficult time and we request their privacy is respected.

“At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox