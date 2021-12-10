ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Howdy Doody, Uncle Fester and more: 10 iconic images taken on Dec. 10

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowdy Doody and Clarabell the clown were looking for contest...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Stones at Altamont, and other iconic images from December 6

In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hugh Jackman dances with wife Deborra in jaw-dropping $21m apartment – see unreal view

Hugh Jackman, 53, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, showed off their dance moves in a hilarious video taken inside their New York apartment. "Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm up with Debs. (Shout out to @mishayyyy for the steps)," the X-Men actor wrote in the caption. Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple, who tied the knot in 1996, began by swaying from side-to-side to the Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey, before transitioning into Crank That by Soulja Boy.
CELEBRITIES
Community News

Poet Paul Muldoon and ‘Howdie-Skelp’ at Labyrinth Books

Internationally acclaimed Irish poet and Princeton University professor Paul Muldoon will read selections from his newest book, “Howdie-Skelp: Poems,” at Labyrinth Books in Princeton on Wednesday, December 1, at 6 p.m. The free live and digitally streamed presentation is cosponsored by Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts. “A ‘howdie-skelp’...
PRINCETON, NJ
gallatinnews.com

Artists greet fans at annual tour bus show

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the effects COVID-19, the Christmas 4 Kids annual Tour Bus Show returned to Hendersonville on Monday, Dec. 13. The event features meet-and-greets with both well-known and up-and-coming artists who give fans a glimpse of what life on the road is like by showing off their tour buses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Entrepreneur Relaunches Iconic Image Celebrating Natural Hair

Entrepreneur and collection creator, Candice L. Williams, is relaunching an iconic image with a new and exciting collection of t-shirts celebrating natural hair and promoting Black culture. The iconic image of the Lock Into Your Heritage poster was conceptualized by Williams in 1995. The artwork illustrates an African American woman...
HAIR CARE

