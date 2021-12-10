Howdy Doody, Uncle Fester and more: 10 iconic images taken on Dec. 10

Hugh Jackman, 53, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, showed off their dance moves in a hilarious video taken inside their New York apartment. "Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm up with Debs. (Shout out to @mishayyyy for the steps)," the X-Men actor wrote in the caption. Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple, who tied the knot in 1996, began by swaying from side-to-side to the Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey, before transitioning into Crank That by Soulja Boy.
