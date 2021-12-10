On This Day: 10 December 2009

A partial list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards:MOVIESBest picture, drama: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “The Power of the Dog.”Best picture, musical or comedy: “Cyrano”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; “West Side Story.”Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion...
