ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

On This Day: 10 December 2009

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Cameron premiered his blockbuster sci-fi “Avatar” in London with stars Michelle...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
swiowanewssource.com

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simu Liu

When Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian American superhero, he wasn’t vying for a job - he was venting at Hollywood’s status quo. But fast forward five years, Liu starred in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero. (Dec. 15)
MOVIES
Variety

James Cameron and Denis Villeneuve Talk ‘Avatar,’ ‘Dune’ and the Future of Movies

At first, Denis Villeneuve can’t hide his nerves, and sense of wonder, when he meets James Cameron (over international Zoom, with Villeneuve in Los Angeles and Cameron in New Zealand). “It’s an honor for me to talk with you,” the 54-year-old director of “Arrival” tells the 67-year-old director of “Aliens.” “I’ve been a massive fan of your work, sir, since … a long time.” “Don’t make me feel too old now,” Cameron replies with a smile. Soon enough, though, these two celebrated directors are geeking out like old friends. Cameron repeatedly praises Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about...
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

Tom Holland, Zendaya premiere 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland and Zendaya hit the red carpet in LA for the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere alongside Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and J.K. Simmons. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e0d13a6e399f4621862fe846d7953d7b.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
James Cameron
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
swiowanewssource.com

Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
swiowanewssource.com

'And Just Like That...' Carrie's back

The stars of "Sex and the City" launch the follow-up to the hit comedy, "And Just Like That..." in New York. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/27359069d2ce433e97aef8abdbcae18b.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Breaking News#Ap Archive
The Independent

Partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards

A partial list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards:MOVIESBest picture, drama: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “The Power of the Dog.”Best picture, musical or comedy: “Cyrano”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; “West Side Story.”Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion...
MOVIES
AFP

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" topped Monday's Golden Globes nominations, as the troubled awards seek to shrug off a Hollywood boycott over ethical lapses. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes -- has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption. Studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon are refusing to work with the HFPA, and television network NBC has dropped its Globes broadcast next month, meaning A-listers are unlikely to attend whatever form of ceremony is held. "It's certainly not going to be the celebrity-driven event that we've had in the past," HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the Globes nominations announcement in Los Angeles.
TENNIS
Deadline

New Regency & Disney Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

New Regency, which was housed at 20th Century Fox before being absorbed into Disney in 2019 via the big studio merger, has re-upped a long-term global theatrical distribution deal with the Burbank studio. Disney will continue to market and release New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats. The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the untitled original film from David O. Russell that is in post-production and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon and more. Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters? West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts left fans gobsmacked earlier in the year after she revealed a paycheck she received for appearing in the hit show Nashville. The ABC News star took to Instagram to share a photo of the payment for her work – and you won’t believe how much she earned!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy