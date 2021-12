“Being the Ricardos” focuses more on the serious side of Lucille Ball, comedic actress and star of the ’50s sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz, officially endorsed the film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, in an Instagram post. The film follows one week of production on an episode of “I Love Lucy” and the chaos that surrounds both the show and Lucy and Desi’s lives. In the first round of reviews, critics had many positive things to say about the film, but fans still think the film has some ‘splainin to do regarding the casting of Lucille Ball.

