AP: Smollett 'showed nothing' as verdict is heard

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jussie Smollett’s was convicted on Thursday for lying to Chicago police about...

Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
Don Lemon concedes that Jussie Smollett lied about hate crime attack

Sometimes you gotta call your friends out on their BS…. Yesterday, the saga of Jussie Smollett and the maybe-maybe-not hate crime came to a somewhat expected end. There was always a pretty distinct divide amongst the public about whether or not Jussie was Jamal lyin’ or the victim of a heinous crime. There didn’t seem to be too many people in the middle.
The woke's silence on Jussie Smollett's guilt is deafening

The opportunist politicians and celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon to denounce Smollett's ?assault? two years ago seem markedly less keen to celebrate the fact there was no racism or homophobia involved at all. So Jussie Smollett, the 'Empire' actor and BLM advocate, has been found guilty of five counts...
I Changed my Mind on Jussie Smollett, I Don’t He Needs to Go to Prison

Like most of Americans, I was watching out of the corner of my eye during the Chicago trial of actor Jussie Smollett. When he was found guilty, the thing that annoyed me the most was that Smollett took the stand and continued the lie, claiming that he was attacked by two white men and trump supporters.
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors are expected to resume deliberations in the trial of Jussie Smollett. The former “Empire” actor is charged with orchestrating a fake attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury began deliberating on Wednesday but broke for the day after about two hours and are scheduled to return Thursday morning. Prosecutors told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” against Smollett. He denied the January 2019 attack was fake, and his attorneys say two brothers who testified Smollett paid them to help with the hoax are liars. The charges against Smollett carry a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts say if convicted Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

CHICAGO (AP) — https://apnews.com/article/jussie-smollett-entertainment-lifestyle-arts-and-entertainment-crime-644f875e61b3ea9c7e8eefd1c227bf91">Jussie Smollett’s conviction Thursday for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-entertainment-arts-and-entertainment-chicago-music-8d12d2e0603ca0ff17d1ad8d2c0ba6d9">three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
Medals awarded in long jumps to conclusions in Jussie Smollett

If love means never having to say you’re sorry (it doesn’t), then being a member of the media means never having to admit you were wrong (it does). I wouldn’t write about the Jussie Smollett case and his conviction for lying about a hoax he perpetrated if it didn’t reflect something seriously wrong in the culture. Smollett was convicted in Chicago last week of faking an attack by a supposed Trump-MAGA man that he claimed uttered racist and homophobic slurs.
Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
