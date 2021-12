In 16 years of teaching literature, I cannot think of a line that hit me harder than Celie’s declaration about Shug, the love of her life: “Just cause I love her don’t take away none of her rights.” Because this line radically changed my outlook, I work to ensure that my students benefit from its insights earlier than I did. Celie helps readers see that love is far more profound and expansive than monogamy. Neither monogamy nor marriage is love. Nevertheless, to our detriment, society teaches everyone to mistake marriage and monogamy for what is infinitely more valuable, meaningful, and life-affirming.

