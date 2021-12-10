Man to appear in court Friday in connection with downtown Columbia mass casualty event

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Todd Nesbitt Jr. is charged in connection with a Nov. 14 shooting outside of Vibez nightclub that killed one and injured five.

Nesbitt is being charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action as well as resisting arrest and is set to formally be read his charges Friday at 9 a.m.

Mug shot of Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr.

Police said after responding to the scene they saw two people shooting at each other, one of whom was Nesbitt.

One suspect ran south and began shooting into a crowd of people before ultimately being shot and killed by police, while Nesbitt ran north and wasn't caught until later that day.

The Columbia City Council held a community briefing shortly following the shooting, with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the owner of Vibez nightclub addressing the violence in downtown Columbia.

The City Council met again Monday , with Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning discussing the possible contributing factors to the rise in downtown violence as of late.

In the last three months, ABC 17 News has reported on at least eight shootings in downtown Columbia. Half of the responses were near Vibez.

Shooting locations in downtown Columbia since Sept. 18

Four of the eight shootings saw at least one person hit by gunfire, including when two people were shot following the University of Missouri's homecoming game in October .

