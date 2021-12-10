ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Man to appear in court Friday in connection with downtown Columbia mass casualty event

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sosvf_0dJD4LJ000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Todd Nesbitt Jr. is charged in connection with a Nov. 14 shooting outside of Vibez nightclub that killed one and injured five.

Nesbitt is being charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action as well as resisting arrest and is set to formally be read his charges Friday at 9 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUUnh_0dJD4LJ000
Mug shot of Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr.

Police said after responding to the scene they saw two people shooting at each other, one of whom was Nesbitt.

One suspect ran south and began shooting into a crowd of people before ultimately being shot and killed by police, while Nesbitt ran north and wasn't caught until later that day.

The Columbia City Council held a community briefing shortly following the shooting, with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the owner of Vibez nightclub addressing the violence in downtown Columbia.

The City Council met again Monday , with Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning discussing the possible contributing factors to the rise in downtown violence as of late.

In the last three months, ABC 17 News has reported on at least eight shootings in downtown Columbia. Half of the responses were near Vibez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjmEm_0dJD4LJ000
Shooting locations in downtown Columbia since Sept. 18

Four of the eight shootings saw at least one person hit by gunfire, including when two people were shot following the University of Missouri's homecoming game in October .

The post Man to appear in court Friday in connection with downtown Columbia mass casualty event appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Robbery at Arena Liquors on Providence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police responded to a robbery Saturday around 11:15 p.m. at Arena Liquor on Providence Rd. Once at the scene, store employees informed officers that a male had entered the business demanding money while waving a handgun. The employees complied and handed the suspect an unknown amount of cash.   There were no injuries The post Robbery at Arena Liquors on Providence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missing Rolla woman found safe

Judith Meyer of Rolla was last seen Monday morning at her Timber Drive home, according to an alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She might have been heading to Sam's Club in Jefferson City or Columbia. The post Missing Rolla woman found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ROLLA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Suspect arrested after Friday morning fatal shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Sedalia police have arrested suspect(s) in connection to the Friday shooting homicide of Tylar Simon, 32. Officers found Simon with a gunshot wound at his home on Kentucky Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Police tried life-saving treatment but Simon was pronounced dead at the scene. Sedalia police arrested the suspect after following The post Suspect arrested after Friday morning fatal shooting in Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State Fire Marshal helping investigate Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Fire Marshal is helping to investigate what sparked a fire Monday night in Jefferson City. According to a news release from Capt. Ryan Back with the Jefferson City Fire Department, crews responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:46 p.m. Once firefighters arrived, they saw flames The post State Fire Marshal helping investigate Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton woman sentenced to probation after starting fire inside of grocery store

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge has sentenced a Fulton woman to supervised probation after she started a fire inside of a grocery store. According to court records, the judge sentenced Pamela J. Cordrey on Monday to five years of supervised probation. The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office charged her in June with arson. The charge against The post Fulton woman sentenced to probation after starting fire inside of grocery store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Columbia City#University Of Missouri#Mass#The Columbia City Council#Vibez#The City Council#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County prosecutor has charged a Moberly man after being found behind a shed in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South. Tyran Evans was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, a Moberly police The post Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Coronavirus quarantine changes for Columbia Public Schools start Jan. 4

The board voted 4-3 on the new policy that will take effect when students return from winter break on Jan. 4. Only students with symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test will be required to quarantine. The previous policy was to quarantine students in close contact with those who tested positive. The post Coronavirus quarantine changes for Columbia Public Schools start Jan. 4 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPS mask policy change goes into effect after winter break

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday night, the Columbia Board of Education voted to halt the mask mandate for the school district, but the policy won't go into effect until after the winter break. Board members also voted to change the COVID-19 protocols to require only people who test positive for the virus to quarantine. Columbia The post CPS mask policy change goes into effect after winter break appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP trooper in stable condition after shoot out; suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is expected to survive after a shoot out with a man in Springfield Friday night. Troopers arrested Justin Jackman near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony The post MSHP trooper in stable condition after shoot out; suspect in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy