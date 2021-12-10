ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Humid start to the weekend

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Good evening!

It continues to be slightly muggy this evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the upper 60s overnight with more patchy fog developing Saturday morning.

Areas of fog clear out late Saturday morning and plentiful sunshine brightens the day. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with the small chance of a shower. Isolated showers are possible through Monday as a weak cold front passes through. Humidity will be slightly lower, but temperatures won’t change much.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

