A collaboration between the city of Grand Rapids and Greater Grand Rapids NAACP to hold police accountable is going to bring change to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The city's current policy on surveillance technology was adopted back in 2015, and the proposed changes would not only mean that the city and community would play a larger role in what kinds of technology the department buys. It would also mean that everyone can have a say if new technology isn't being used properly.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO