Montgomery County native Bryan Ruby is one of the founders of Proud to Be in Baseball, a nonprofit that provides support to LGBTQ+ athletes, writes Sarah Bloomquist for 6ABC. Ruby is a professional baseball player and country music songwriter who has spent a good part of his life in the closet. He has played professionally both overseas and in the United States. He lived in a world where, as he said, players do not come out as gay.

