Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

New Regency, which was housed at 20th Century Fox before being absorbed into Disney in 2019 via the big studio merger, has re-upped a long-term global theatrical distribution deal with the Burbank studio.
Disney will continue to market and release New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats. The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the untitled original film from David O. Russell that is in post-production and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon and more.
Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s...
