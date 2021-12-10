Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 3 of “Servant,” which premieres on Jan. 21, 2022. The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. “This cult could come back for her at any time,” Dorothy says to Sean in the trailer, which you can watch below. “None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne says. “You wouldn’t even know what...

