Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By Staff
koxe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. released the latest trailer for the The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the Matrix franchise and the first since Matrix Revolutions in 2003. The movie...

www.koxe.com

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TVLine

Suspicion First Look: Uma Thurman Abduction Drama Features Big Bang, Scorpion, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vets

Could one of these familiar faces be responsible for the abduction of an American businesswoman’s son? Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that new drama Suspicion will premiere Friday, Feb. 4. Based on the Israeli drama False Flag, the eight-episode series stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) as a prominent businesswoman “whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel,” per the official logline. Soon after, “the eye of suspicion falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. “As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces...
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
Deadline

New Regency & Disney Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

New Regency, which was housed at 20th Century Fox before being absorbed into Disney in 2019 via the big studio merger, has re-upped a long-term global theatrical distribution deal with the Burbank studio. Disney will continue to market and release New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats. The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the untitled original film from David O. Russell that is in post-production and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon and more. Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s...
Variety

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 3 of “Servant,” which premieres on Jan. 21, 2022. The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. “This cult could come back for her at any time,” Dorothy says to Sean in the trailer, which you can watch below. “None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne says. “You wouldn’t even know what...
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
