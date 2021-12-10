ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSTR Stock Inks Slight Gains in Pre-Market as MicroStrategy Tops Its Bitcoin Bag

Since last August when MicroStrategy made its first-ever Bitcoin purchase, the firm, under Michael Saylor’s leadership has not relented in topping its bag. American business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services firm, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has bought the Bitcoin dip once again, pushing its shares to ink slight gains of...

investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy on this Market Dip

It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The good news is that market volatility breeds opportunity if investors don’t panic and are patient to buy some of the highest-quality names at a deep discount to their fair value. Currently, two names are beginning to look much more interesting from a valuation standpoint within the Nasdaq-100, with these being PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The fear is that due to persistently high inflationary readings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and potentially pull forward the initial rate hike. This has had an outsized impact on the Nasdaq-100 Index, given that this is where the valuations are the most expensive, which has only been able to be justified by the low-interest-rate environment we’re in currently.
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $11.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 4.0% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million. Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 3.97% to $3.66....
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Coinspeaker

Block Announces New Feature on Cash App, Allowing Users to Gift Stocks and Bitcoin during Holidays

According to a study conducted by lending firm BlockFi, many Americans are willing to accept crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin during this festive period. Payments firm Block, formerly Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), has launched a new feature that will allow its Cash App users to gift stock and Bitcoin. With the new feature, about 40 million active monthly users of Cash App can now send as little as $1 in stock or Bitcoin. Now, Block has joined other payment firms that offer similar features to their users. In May, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) said that it would begin allowing third-party wallet transfers. According to PayPal, the wallet transfers will be available for its users as well as Venmo users. Similarly, Coinbase users enjoy a gifting feature that enables them to send cryptocurrencies.
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bears remain hopeful amid pre-Fed anxiety

Asia-Pacific shares drift lower amid a sluggish session. Hopes of faster tapering, Fed rate hike battles Omicron woes to challenge momentum traders. China Retail Sales, Industrial Production flashed mixed signals, Beijing-linked financial risks loom. Yields fade bounce off weekly low, US stock futures remain sidelined. Asian equities remain lackluster, mostly...
Seeking Alpha

RedHill Biopharma gains 3% pre market on additional insider buying

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) jumps 3% premarket as board members and senior management announced collective purchases of additional 66,000 ADSs since mid-October, 2021, in open-market transactions. Previously on October 18, the company traded high on insider buying. Recently, the company said its experimental oral COVID-19 drugs not affected by Omicron.
