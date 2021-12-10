ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wheel of Time Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Dhruv Trivedi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 6, titled ‘The Flame of Tar Valon,’ delves into the intricate world of the Aes Sedai and the White Tower. With all five youths selected by Moiraine finally collected in the ancient city of Tar Valon, things quickly fall into place and set the stage for...

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

The identity of the Dragon Reborn remains a mystery. The Wheel of Time returned with Episode 5 proving it is not Game of Thrones in one major way. The rest of the season will refreshingly not be spent with the cast looking for one another. The main characters, who lost each other in previous episodes are already coming back together in the White Tower.
Andrew and Lee do The Wheel of Time episode five: Funerals everywhere!

Andrew Cunningham and Lee Hutchinson have spent decades of their lives with Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's Wheel of Time books, and they're bringing that knowledge to bear as they recap each episode of Amazon's new WoT TV series. These recaps won't cover every element of every episode, but they will contain major spoilers for the show and the book series. If you want to stay unspoiled and haven't read the books, these recaps aren't for you.
Wheel of Time Episode 5 Stills Tease What to Expect Tomorrow

New The Wheel of Time Episode 5 stills have been released online ahead of tomorrow’s debut of the new installment in Season 1. Have you been watching along so far? If so the images shown below will just provide a tease of what is to come. For those not caught up, you probably will have no idea what’s going on anyway.
The Wheel of Time, episode 5 review: Amazon’s epic is giving Game of Thrones a run for its money

The Wheel of Time was a big punt for Amazon Prime Video, which has lavished upwards of $80 million on its adaptation of the Nineties fantasy saga. The gamble appears to be paying off, with analytical data from the US showing that the series is rivalling Netflix’s The Witcher and Disney+’s Hawkeye in “audience demand”. Amazon has, then, conjured a new franchise from thin air (with the caveat that Robert Jordan’s books were already wildly popular).
'The Wheel of Time': Daniel Henney on Episode 6, Lan & Moiraine's Relationship, and What That Loss Means for the Group

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Wheel of Time, "The Flame of Tar Valon." The Wheel of Time, which finally premiered on Prime Video in November, is adapted from the long-enduring fantasy novels by the late author Robert Jordan. The series takes place in a world where magic is ever-present, though it is typically wielded by an organization consisting of women known as the Aes Sedai. One among their ranks, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), has been on a secret quest of her own for many years for someone called the Dragon Reborn, an overwhelmingly powerful individual who is prophesized to either save the world or lead it into destruction. Accompanied by her loyal Warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine travels to the region known as the Two Rivers, where it's possible that the reincarnation of the Dragon might exist from within a small group — sheepherder Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), blacksmith Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), innkeepers' daughter Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), gambler and thief Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), and town Wisdom Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins). After the Two Rivers are attacked by a band of vicious creatures called Trollocs, the group finds themselves on the run with one destination in mind — the city of Tar Valon, where the White Tower and the rest of the Aes Sedai might be able to help.
