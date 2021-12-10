These are the 12 best images from TG magazine’s 2022 Supercars Calendar

If you think you know why I placed the owl a lot closer to the center of the frame than I usually do, please leave a comment. Today is Monday 6 December 2021. It is oh-dark hundred and I am on the way to Stick Marsh with Jim driving. I have no idea what to expect. I did write the USFWS yesterday with regards to the permit they issued for the dike reconstruction project at Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area. I hope to hear from them early this week. I recorded the Saving the Whites video yesterday and will finish editing it before this blog post is published so that Jim can get it into the store for your purchasing pleasure. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took about an hour to prepare and makes 27 consecutive days with a new one.

