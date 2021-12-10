ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

These are the 12 best images from TG magazine’s 2022 Supercars Calendar

topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your 2022 Supercars Calendar now with the special Awards Issue of Top Gear magazine. Click these blue...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

McLaren GT

Get all the latest news, reviews and exclusives, direct to your inbox. By clicking subscribe, you agree to receive news, promotions and offers by email from Top Gear and BBC Studios. Your information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.
CARS
carthrottle.com

How The Fake Supercars From The Need For Speed Film Look Under The Skin

Freddy 'Tavarish' Hernandez visited a warehouse containing 20 of the kit cars used to emulate more exotic vehicles in Need For Speed and bought one while he was there. In a big-budget film involving cars, you’ll need more than one of some vehicular stars. They’ll be rigged up for different purposes, and yes, some will be destroyed in stunts. On the filming of Casino Royale, for instance, that crash with the Aston Martin DBS involved trashing three cars, just for a few seconds of film. With dubious physics.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motor1.com

2023 Mini Cooper S Electric Leaked In Revealing Images From China

Mini might have teased the next-generation Cooper at the beginning of last month, but the cat is now pretty much out of the bag. Instagram user wilcoblok has published surprisingly revealing images of a prototype devoid of any camouflage. These seem to be real photos rather than a professional Photoshop job and depict the hot hatch version judging by the S.
CARS
Upworthy

These 30 posts from this hilarious fake women’s online magazine hit the spot

Reductress is a satirical website started by two editors, Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, in 2013, and it does more for feminism, champions inclusivity, and mocks sexist trends than mainstream media. Reductress prominently mocks the depiction of women in all forms of media. In their own words, "The mission of Reductress is to take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media." Their Instagram page is incredibly popular with 766k followers. They have hilarious headlines accompanying stock images and it's a laugh riot. At a time when fake news is becoming the order of the day, and humanity is torpedoing itself head-first into a dystopian world, the Reductress captures the daily horror we are subjected to, while still getting us to laugh at our own plight. If sh*t is going down, we might as well laugh while we can.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercars#Bbc Studios#Privacy Policy#Tg#The Top Gear Newsletter#Top Gear
Vogue Magazine

From Rave to Prep, Google’s 2021 Top Style Trends Prove Image is Everything

Google has just released its Year in Search data which tracks terms with the highest growth year over year. After 2020’s top trending search of “Indie Style,” Google’s 2021 data delves deeper into the world of niche trends, no doubt spurred on by the ongoing popularity of TikTok. Among the top 10 types of outfits Google tracked this year are “rave outfits,” “preppy outfits,” “cottagecore outfits,” “90s outfits,” and “festival outfits,” suggesting that people searching for fashion advice are looking to take part in indie aesthetics or trends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
963kklz.com

Rolling Stone Magazine Best TV Shows Of The Year

Rolling Stone Magazine has released their list of the Best TV Shows of 2021! The list see’s the likes of shows like “Reservation Dogs”, “Succession”, & More! Who topped their list this year? We have that for you in today’s Entertainment News!
TV SERIES
topgear.com

TG's guide to watches: mayday mayday eject!

There’s a watch for every activity these days, including ejection from a jet. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Back in the days of the Spitfire and the Hawker Hurricane, British fighting planes were the envy of the skies. The Eurofighter Typhoon may be one of the best modern fighter jets, but it doesn’t have the mystique of the wartime planes. Plus, as the name indicates, it is a collaboration between European nations and Britain is only part owner. In a battle for aerial superiority, is there one thing we are best at?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
topgear.com

Stop EVERYTHING: there’s a Bugatti EB112 for sale

Now’s your chance to buy one of the three EB112s ever made. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Oh dear, it’s time to get the chequebook out again. One of the three Bugatti EB112s ever made is up for sale. And we absolutely must have it.
BUYING CARS
Variety

Netflix Slashes India Subscription Price as Amazon Prime Video Hikes its Rates

In a bid to capture a bigger share of the large, fiercely competitive and price-sensitive Indian streaming market, Netflix has sharply reduced its subscription price plans in the territory. The cheapest monthly mobile plan, which covers phone and tablet, has been cut from INR199 ($2.63) to INR149 ($1.97). The basic full service plan, which provides 480p picture quality, sees the largest price drop, by 60%, from INR499 ($6.60) per month to just INR199 ($2.63). The standard plan, which serves up 1080p picture quality and a full service, has been cut from INR649 ($8.58) per month to INR499 ($6.60). The most expensive full service premium...
TV & VIDEOS
topgear.com

The Project Maybach concept honours the late Virgil Abloh

Electric, off-road coupe revealed to tribute to the famed US fashion designer who had a hand in its creation. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Anyone familiar with the fashion world will have been saddened by the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
birdsasart-blog.com

The 2nd Best Snowy Owl Image From My Northeast Trip?

If you think you know why I placed the owl a lot closer to the center of the frame than I usually do, please leave a comment. Today is Monday 6 December 2021. It is oh-dark hundred and I am on the way to Stick Marsh with Jim driving. I have no idea what to expect. I did write the USFWS yesterday with regards to the permit they issued for the dike reconstruction project at Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area. I hope to hear from them early this week. I recorded the Saving the Whites video yesterday and will finish editing it before this blog post is published so that Jim can get it into the store for your purchasing pleasure. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took about an hour to prepare and makes 27 consecutive days with a new one.
PETS
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Details From Magazines Coverage

This week saw some The Book of Boba Fett details from magazines coverage. Specifically SFX and Disney’s D23. First up let’s look at Ming Na Wen’s comments in the Winter Disney D23 magazine. “Well, there’s a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure. They’re bonded...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Flip 3 named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2021

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best-selling foldable smartphone globally, and it’s not without its merits. It is among the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphones, and it is priced below the $1,000 mark. Now, the influential TIME Magazine has named the Galaxy Z Flip 3 one of the best inventions of this year.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy