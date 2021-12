MINOT, N.D. — The great thing about my job is you never know where a work week will take you. This week was an interesting one, as we’ll get into with the feedback below. As usual, I had far more emails than I could shoehorn into this column. I’m thankful to everybody who takes the time to read my work and respond. I do my level best to respond to everyone, even if it’s not here in the column.

MINOT, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO