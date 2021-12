Authorities have charged two people with stealing more than 3,600 pieces of mail and dozens of packages in North Carolina and South Carolina. Sheriff Kevin Tolson of York County, South Carolina, said Saturday a man and a woman were arrested last week after a citizen called with a tip that someone was tossing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot. The accused both live in North Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO