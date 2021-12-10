ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid court orders Santander to compensate Andrea Orcel over withdrawn job offer, sources say

 5 days ago

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Madrid court has ordered Spain’s Santander to compensate Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO almost three years ago, two sources with knowledge of the court ruling said.

One of the sources said that the ruling considered the offer letter a binding contract.

News website Vozpopuli said Orcel would be entitled to claim 68 million euros ($76.70 million).

Santander was not immediately available for a comment, while Orcel’s legal team declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8866 euros)

