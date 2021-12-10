ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, TX

Authorities identified 48-year-old Maria Louisa Loya who died after a wreck in Martin County (Martin County, TX)

 5 days ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified 48-year-old Maria Louisa Loya, of Odessa, as the woman who lost her life in yesterday’s fiery accident in Martin County.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place on I-20.

December 10, 2021

