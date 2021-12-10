ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Warmer with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds possible Saturday into Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm temperatures could usher in scattered thunderstorms this weekend with some steady rain. Saturday will be warm but windy with scattered showers, likely thunderstorms, Saturday night before midnight into early Sunday morning. Sunday...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

iheart.com

Severe Weather, Strong Winds Possible Wednesday

(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says strong, damaging winds are possible across Iowa on Wednesday, along with possibly record-setting high temperatures and slight chances for tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in central Iowa. A high wind advisory will be in effect for much...
ENVIRONMENT
#Thunderstorms#Storm Watch
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
x1071.com

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a very wild day. We’ve already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track. Humidity will be high as well. Later today into tonight, a High Wind Warning goes into effect, meaning to expect wind gusts of 60+ mph. This High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire area. In addition, all of eastern Iowa is under a severe weather risk for tonight as a powerful cold front sweeps through. Any storms that form are capable of tornadoes and inherent damaging wind. Even if your area doesn’t see a thunderstorm, wind damage is still possible due to the gust potential over 60mph. Ensure loose objects are secured, bins brought in and any delicate holiday decorations are either laid down or brought in for the night. Plan on sharply cooler weather for tomorrow with highs into the 30s to lower 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Extreme Wind Wednesday: How to prepare before 60-70 mph wind gusts hit

A high wind warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until midnight. High wind warnings typically occur in Iowa about once a year, but aren’t usually this widespread or to this magnitude. Wind gusts are expected to reach over 60 mph at times, which is strong enough to cause damage. The strength and widespread […]
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Heavy rain, gusty winds, T-storms, and snow all tap for this evening

We start today with cloudy, foggy, and mild conditions. We’re tracking a complex system that will be moving into the upper Midwest this afternoon and into Thursday morning. We’ll see light shower activity for most of the day with highs in the 40s to 50s in most locations. Duluth’s record high is 48°. By tonight, strong thunderstorms will move into our region with the best chances being south and east of the Twin Ports. Damaging wind gusts are a high possibility tonight into Thursday with winds sustained near 30 mph, gusting upwards of 45-50 mph. We then see that rain turn into a mix/freezing rain, followed by snow as cold air moves in behind the low. Morning commute will be tricky on Thursday as black ice will be a main concern as temps fall.
DULUTH, MN
KMBC.com

Dangerous Wind and Storms Possible Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A High Wind Warning is in effect through tonight with the strongest wind likely between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. S/SW wind of 25-40 mph and gusting to 50-65 mph. A fast-moving, thin line of showers and thunderstorms will advance eastward across Kansas and Missouri between 4 pm and 9 pm. Wind gusts within the area of showers and thunderstorms could exceed 65 mph. Damage to trees and power outages are possible throughout the event. Please make sure outside items are secured, phones are charged and you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Record highs in the lower 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wglr.com

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Scattered showers and warmer temps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

High Wind Warning Wednesday Night into Thursday, Few Strong Thunderstorms Possible

A powerful and quick-moving storm system has prompted the issuance of a high wind warning not only for us here in the Stateline, but for many across the central United States. As of early Wednesday morning, high wind warnings stretch a grand total of 1500+ miles, from extreme western Arizona to the the upper peninsula of Michigan. Although the Stateline will see historic warmth this afternoon, it will quickly be overshadowed by the strong winds that usher in by the evening commute gets underway.
ENVIRONMENT
kxlp941.com

Strong Winds And Possible Thunderstorm Expected Wednesday

A strong storm front will push across southern Minnesota today. High winds are expected with gusts of over 30 miles per hour Wednesday morning. The winds will push temperatures into the 50s in the afternoon, which could be a record for December 15th. Winds will pick up to up to 60 miles per hour in the late afternoon and rain is projected for the evening and into Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Extremely gusty winds on tap Wednesday, brief, potentially strong storms possible too

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While rather cloudy skies were noticeable Tuesday, it was another remarkably mild day in the Stateline. Officially in Rockford, the high temperature reached 50° Tuesday afternoon, making it the fourth straight day to reach the half century mark, and the seventh day in the first 14 days of the month to do so. It’s a feat previously achieved in only eight other years dating back to 1893. What’s more, there’ve been only three years with as many are more than eight days of 50°. 2021′s guaranteed to match that total Wednesday. For the year as a while, we are now up to 248 days of 50°+ temperatures, the sixth highest tally all time.
ROCKFORD, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

50 mph wind gusts, strong thunderstorms possible in Jacksonville area

Intense winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Jacksonville and other portions of west-central Illinois tonight into early Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, sustained south winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely beginning about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Winds should diminish by around 6 a.m. Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

