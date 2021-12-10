Letter: We need to eliminate plastics

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. An October article in the Bangor Daily News on rural fire departments was alarming. We need to examine the root causes of the problems. The shortage of volunteers is due in part to societal changes. These include an increased rate of commuting to jobs out of town. This reduces the availability of people able to respond to daytime calls. More households have two wage earners, this makes it harder for volunteers to arrange for childcare. The problem is likely to worsen as the population ages.

BANGOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO