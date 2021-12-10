ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Letter: We need to eliminate plastics

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 5 days ago

OK, then, what can we humans do to achieve a sustainable future that lives in harmony with the planet and its current inhabitants?. One suggestion is contained in the AP article by Seth Borenstein “New science report urges U. S. should make less plastic to...

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: The great compost heaps of humanity

We’re pleased to see California talking for reals about compost. We average citizens have always thought that way about our legislature anyway. Nice to see it finally in print. Legislatures in democracies are the great compost heaps of humanity: we take all our scraps, stuff no one wants to...
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

We Can Solve Our Mounting Plastic Problem

“Plastic lasted, there was so much plastic in the world that it would never run out.” That is the reality depicted in Trashlands, a new novel by Alison Stine published in October. It’s about a near-future apocalypse in which plastic becomes the only thing of value because it’s the only thing left.
ENVIRONMENT
gridphilly.com

Consultant helps companies eliminate single-use plastic containers

Alisa Shargorodsky, the founder of ECHO Systems, hears it time and time again when she tells someone she works in the waste industry: “Oh, are you guys into recycling?”. “We’re not here to advocate for recycling,” she’ll say. “We are building infrastructure. for radical reuse.”
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

The Carbon Footprint of Plastic Is Way Higher Than We Thought

Plastics are a pernicious producer of greenhouse gases. We have called them a solid fossil fuel, noting that making a kilogram of plastic emits 6 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2). When measuring my plastic usage while writing my book, "Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle," I counted 6 grams of CO2 for each gram of plastic. Estimates of total greenhouse gas emissions vary: The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) put it at 860 million metric tons in 2019 while research at the University of Santa Barbara calculated full life-cycle emissions, including incineration, at about 1.7 billion metric tons. Most of these emissions come from the use of fossil fuels as feedstocks for the making of plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Bags#Plastics#Supermarkets#Ap
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: We need to transition to clean renewable energy

Don Brunell’s opinion piece “Ban Inslee’s Natural Gas Ban” is a distorted, meandering argument that largely focuses on issues unaffected by Senate Bill 1084. Brunell ignores the fact that we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels immediately, for a safe, healthy and equitable future. The gas industry is using scare tactics when it suggests people will be forced to replace existing appliances in their current homes, which is a lie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bangor Daily News

Letter: We need to rethink how we provide fire fighting services

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. An October article in the Bangor Daily News on rural fire departments was alarming. We need to examine the root causes of the problems. The shortage of volunteers is due in part to societal changes. These include an increased rate of commuting to jobs out of town. This reduces the availability of people able to respond to daytime calls. More households have two wage earners, this makes it harder for volunteers to arrange for childcare. The problem is likely to worsen as the population ages.
BANGOR, ME
Futurity

Plastic is even worse for the environment than we thought

Researchers have revealed that the impact of plastics on climate and health is bigger than originally thought due to the increased use of coal for process heat, electricity, and as a raw material in production. Plastics are useful, cheap, and extremely popular. Global demand for them has quadrupled in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Centre Daily

Letters: Break the addiction to plastics; Another ‘audit’ for Pennsylvania?

It was great to read that Governor Tom Wolf has a litter action plan. I particularly agree with PennDOT Secretary Yasmin Gramian — “we need to change behavior.” Plastics (and their byproducts), in particular, are littering our cities and waterways and contributing to health problems in humans and animals. Meanwhile, we’re generating more plastic than ever, and very little of it gets recycled. We have become addicted to single-use or disposable plastic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: Immunity 101, can we turn this around?

Vancouver resident James Clark discusses two types of viruses and why it matters in this letter to the editor. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. There are two types of viruses.
VANCOUVER, WA
Westerly Sun

Letter: Are we trying to fix the wrong problems?

In a country filled with so many intelligent people, isn’t it incredible that symptoms are the focus of high level problem-solving, not the root causes themselves?. One recent headline: “Our child care system is broken. Can we fix it?”. Most surely, the solutions will center on improving child-care centers, funding...
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Seniors with humble needs for Christmas

I know everyone thinks of toys for kids this time of year but there are plenty of senior citizens with humble needs in our community too. There are Senior Giving Trees for seniors located across town. Call Jill at 361-578-3561 or email jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org for specifics. There is also a general...
CHARITIES
abc12.com

Walmart to eliminate single-use plastic bags across Canada by early 2022

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Walmart Canada is set to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags for in-store purchases, online grocery pickup and deliveries by early next year, the company announced on Tuesday. The change will apply to all of Walmart's more than 400 locations across the country by...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Tencel’s #MakeItFeelRight Movement Fights Fashion’s Carbon Problem

More than 40 brands, influencers and NGOs have partnered with Tencel brand’s #MakeItFeelRight movement to generate more than 7,500 consumer pledges since its inception. The #MakeItFeelRight campaign originally launched in 2019, setting out to raise awareness around the negative impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. In April, the brand introduced the #MakeAPledge movement, inviting the public to actively contribute to making the world a better place. Tencel noted that, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 8 percent to 10 percent of global carbon emissions. The world is striving to achieve net zero carbon, but...
ENVIRONMENT
captimes.com

Letter | Line 5 needs to go

Dear Editor: The impact that the Great Lakes has on myself and everyone else living around it may be beyond what the average person can comprehend. I am a student currently living in Madison, and I fear for the future of the Great Lakes and everything that surrounds it. Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is 67 years old, 17 years over its intended lifespan. Floods, droughts, wildfires, etc. devastate our world every year and people are affected by these devastations every single day.
MADISON, WI
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: The key to solving the problems we caused

In 1921 and 1922 Herbert Hoover directed a food and medicine project to prevent mass starvation in the then Soviet Union. The undertaking saved over ten million lives at the sacrifice of some of the lives of Americans who administered the rescue effort. Mass starvation still took place but the segment of Hoovers efforts with the support of the United States proved a success.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy