ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England: Public expect inflation to remain higher over next 12 months

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX5BQ_0dJD0TGQ00

The public believe inflation is likely to be higher next year than previous expectations, according to a new survey by the Bank of England.

The central bank found that people believe inflation will be around 3.2% over the next 12 months, compared to 2.7% recorded by the same survey in August.

Supply chain disruptions, high energy prices and worker shortages have all pushed up inflation in recent months and led to price rises in stores and for services.

The Bank of England’s Inflation Attitudes Survey also found the public believe inflation will continue to remain higher than previously thought in 2023 and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kR4yi_0dJD0TGQ00

Asked about expected inflation in 2023, respondents said they expect it to be around 2.4%, up from predictions of 2.2% in August.

Longer term, respondents said they expect inflation in five years’ time to be around 3.1%. The Bank’s role in setting interest rates is to maintain inflation at between 2% and 3%.

About 37% of respondents said they thought the target was “about right” – a fall from 42% giving the same response in August.

More people said they had seen interest rates on products like mortgages and loans rise in the past 12 months, despite the Bank keeping rates at all-time record lows.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce whether interest rates will rise next Thursday.

It remains unclear whether rate rises will be announced, but Governor Andrew Bailey has said they will need to come up soon to manage high inflation, which hit 4.2% last month.

About 60% of respondents said they expect an interest rate rise in the next 12 months, with just 21% saying they expect them to remain the same.

Approval rates for the Bank on whether it was “doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation” fell from 18% in August to just 14% in November.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Go easy on the banks’: Treasury pressured City watchdog to slash compensation to mis-selling victims

Sajid Javid and George Osborne pressured the City watchdog to “go easy on the banks” and limit compensation for small businesses that were ruined by toxic financial products, according to a damning review into a decade-long mis-selling scandal.Evidence in an independent report by Jonathan Swift QC contradicts years of denials by the Treasury that government ministers pressured regulators to water down a compensation scheme for business owners wrongly sold interest rate swaps.Swaps were sold as “protection” from rising interest rates but companies were hit with bills of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds when rates fell. Many businesses...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Uk#Bank Of England Public#The Bank Of England
News Channel Nebraska

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief. In...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.K. CPI Inflation Surges to 5.1%, Raising Pressure on Bank of England

Investing.com -- Annual consumer price inflation in the UK surged to 5.1% in November, adding to pressure to the Bank of England to raise interest rates. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that consumer prices rose at their fastest rate since September 2008, from 4.2% in October. Analysts had expected a rate of 4.7% ahead of time. The monthly rate of inflation rose 0.7%, compared with a fall of 0.1% in the same month the previous year.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Higher Ahead of Bank of England Rates

The GBP AUD exchange rate was higher on Tuesday for a fourth-consecutive day as traders await the Bank of England rate meeting tomorrow. Strong employment figures were released for the UK showing a record jump in staff added to payrolls. The pound sterling still faces headwinds and could see further damage with the government’s rule which faced a vote on Tuesday.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the threat of inflation as the US economy rides a wave of price increases that have affected cars, housing and food. The central bank led by Chair Jerome Powell is the government body best equipped to address the inflation threat that has become a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has made fighting the trend a top priority. The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will phase out its stimulus measures more quickly by ending them in March, which would then allow it to raise lending rates as soon as May. "Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation," the FOMC said in a statement, adding that the economy faces ongoing risks "including from new variants of the virus."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
The Independent

£3,000 fall in average UK house price in October

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.UK average house prices increased by 10.2% in the year to October 2021.This was down from 12.3% in September 2021 https://t.co/7D1rnK9G7p pic.twitter.com/uRM8OwpPwf— Office for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy