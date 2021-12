UNDATED (AP) — Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks in the AP 25. The Bears earned every vote from the 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020. The Bears were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga. Xavier, Colorado State and Texas Tech joined the poll while Florida, BYU and Wisconsin dropped out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO