There is no question that the pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back for several restaurants all across the US. As the world crawled out from underneath the curtain of closures, it looked like this industry was going to bounce back. However, it appears that for at least a few of these restaurants, the optimism sort of “out-kicked the coverage.” What I mean by that is, folks simply got a little to bullish about how strong the bounce-back would be.

