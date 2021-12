After taking a year off because of COVID, the annual Washington Christmas Parade is back this year and set to step off at 6 p.m. Saturday. “We felt the situation was much better this year than what we were facing last year,” said parade organizer Debbie Neukam. “It is outside and people have been gathering this fall. I think there would have been a big disappointment if we had decided to not have it.”

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO