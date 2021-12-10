ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Weekly update shows 29 more Covid-linked deaths

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQZRJ_0dJD0Ajr00

Twenty-nine deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been recorded in the latest weekly update.

The figure represents a drop in the weekly toll, down from 40 in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, which happened in the week ending December 3, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 3,913.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On December 3, the department had reported 2,893 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,715 deaths in hospital, 864 in care homes, 15 in hospices and 319 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to December 3, the deaths of 1,137 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 29% of all coronavirus-related fatalities.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 29 of the 378 deaths registered in the week to December 3.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week November 27 to December 3 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.7% of the 3,898 Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and December 3 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
BBC

Covid-19: Nisra records 65 further Covid-19-linked deaths

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 65 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to 26 November. That's an increase of 23 on the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus...
WORLD
BBC

'No Covid link' to spike in newborn baby deaths

A spike in the number of deaths of newborn babies during September was not linked to Covid, a preliminary investigation has found. At least 21 babies under four weeks old died in September, a rate of 4.9 per 1,000 births. Infant death rates fluctuate but the increase was big enough...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Death Certificates
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 Disruptions Linked to Rise in Malaria Infections, Deaths

GENEVA - The World Health Organization reports a significant rise in malaria cases and deaths in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions in malaria services. Over the past two decades, global malaria death rates have been cut in half, saving the lives of 10.6 million people. New data gathered by the WHO show COVID-19 has stopped and even reversed the progress made in reducing deaths from this preventable, treatable disease.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: Seven new deaths as hospitalizations increase

According to the Tuesday update from the Division of Public Health, Delaware reported seven deaths from Covid-19. New cases fell sharply from previous days. This often happens in Tuesday reports, which reflect fewer test results over the weekend. However, hospitalizations and critical cases increased. The death toll included four residents...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 49,668 Illinois Cases Last Week; Kane Death Toll Rises to 914; Omicron in 22 States

OVERVIEW: 44 Omicron Infections in 22 States; Michigan Hospitals Over Capacity; British Restrictions Start Today. Forty-three infections with the Omicron variant were identified in 22 states during the first eight days of December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday, offering a first glimpse of the variant’s course in the United States.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
wraltechwire.com

COVID-19 vaccine with links to RTP, GSK shows promise in clinical trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Medicago, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company with manufacturing operations in Durham, is reporting positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine made in plants. Based on the results, the company said it would “imminently” seek regulatory approval from Health Canada, that...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

UK Covid cases hit record high as Chris Whitty warns of worse to come

The UK can expect several more weeks where Covid cases hit a record high, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as Omicron continues its exponential rise across the country.Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street briefing there were “two epidemics on top of one another” as the UK recorded 78,610 new cases of coronavirus, including cases of the new variant.He said: “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up.“What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK records highest daily case total since pandemic began

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

Pennsylvania Department of Health provides weekly update on COVID-19 trends in vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations and deaths

On December 14th, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday December 13th. “Science has proven that vaccines help protect against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization and boosters are important as the virus continues to mutate and spread largely through unvaccinated people. The Department of Health continues to report on […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy