Don Giovani, Likeable Villain

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the reasons Mozart’s operas seem so profound to us is because they’re so true to life, and perhaps especially true to life’s complexities and contradictions. Take the character of Don Giovanni. He’s introduced to us having committed...

Conducting Changes Over the Years

The tools and techniques of conducting have changed a great deal over the centuries. In the Middle Ages and Renaissance, the people who led musical performances, especially vocal performances, usually simply waved their hands in the air to indicate the shape and speed of melodies – although sometimes they also held a long wooden staff in one hand and marked beats with it.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts left fans gobsmacked earlier in the year after she revealed a paycheck she received for appearing in the hit show Nashville. The ABC News star took to Instagram to share a photo of the payment for her work – and you won’t believe how much she earned!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
#Beautiful Music
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
CBS LA

Stars Share Condolences Amid Passing Of Beloved Singer Vicente Fernández

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Condolences were pouring amid the passing of Vicente Fernández on Sunday. Estoy con el corazón roto. Don Chente conmigo fue un ángel toda la vida. El me quiso mucho y yo a él. Siempre que iba a Guadalajara venía a mis conciertos y lo único que me consuela el alma, en este momento, es que cada vez que nos veíamos le decía lo importante que era para mi. pic.twitter.com/gNvSNwGV99 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) December 12, 2021 Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
NME

Questlove reveals official ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack will be released next year

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, has revealed that an official soundtrack for his recent documentary Summer of Soul is set to be released early next year. Questlove shared the news on Thursday (December 9), saying that the album will arrive on January 28 via Legacy – exactly one year since the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
MUSIC

