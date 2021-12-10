ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Remembering Dr. B

By Rudy Mancke
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy recounts the impact that USC's Dr. Wade Batson had on his many students. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"B" is for Ball, William Watts [1868-1952]

"B" is for Ball, William Watts [1868-1952]. Newspaper Editor. A native of Laurens County, he was the first editor of the Laurens Advertiser and later worked for several out-of-state newspapers. He served as editor of The State in Columbia, the Greenville News, and the Evening Post and News and Courier in Charleston. As editor of The State Ball championed the aging ideals of Wade Hampton's Bourbons and denounced populists and reformers. After a four-year stint as the first dean of USC's College of Journalism, he moved to Charleston where he won national recognition for his editorial fight to repeal prohibition. He then spent more than two decades attacking Franklin Roosevelt, the New Deal, and a changing America. William Watts Ball's contempt for 20th century America is best revealed in his 1932 book, The State That Forgot.
JOURNALISM
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Ichneumon wasps

The Ichneumonidae, also known as the ichneumon wasps, Darwin wasps, or ichneumonids, is a parasitoid wasp family within the insect order Hymenoptera. Ichneumonid wasps, with very few exceptions, attack the immature stages of holometabolous insects and spiders, eventually killing their hosts. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South...
ANIMALS
The Independent

First openly transgender Miss USA contestant eliminated from pageant

The first openly transgender Miss USA contestant, 27-year-old Kataluna Enriquez, was eliminated from the pageant before the round of 16. WHAS reporter Elle Smith from Louisville, Kentucky won the competition. “This is quite the accomplishment!!” the local TV station tweeted. “Our Elle Smith is your new MISS USA!”Ms Enriquez was boosted by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, earlier on Monday night. “Kataluna represents the best of her community and our state and when she takes the stage, she’ll make history!” he tweeted. Nevada Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen also praised Ms Enriquez, tweeting: “Kataluna is making history as...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Naturescene#Scetv
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: Sine Die Hard with a Vengeance

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 11, 2021, we look at this week's legislative action, from new voting maps to a controversial vaccine bill passed by the state House of Representatives. Also in this episode: the National Defense Authorization Act and what it means for the Palmetto State; a 2021 economic recap; record-setting business at South Carolina's ports; and more.
POLITICS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

John Warner discusses new Duke Energy-SC State University pact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. Today he discusses the new nuclear engineering collaboration between Duke Energy and SC State University. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior Vice President/Investment Officer and Certified...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy