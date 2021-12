The omicron variant has been identified in Onondaga County, but officials are not surprised the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus has been identified locally. It takes a while for labs to finish the genetic sequencing needed to determine what variant a coronavirus sample belongs to. In this case, Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse reported results this weekend of a case in late November that proved positive for omicron. Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said the individual who tested positive for omicron had mild symptoms, and has recovered. She expects more of these kinds of results.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO