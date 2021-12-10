ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (FXCOU) Prices 8.7M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FXCOU) announced today that it priced...

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “XPDBU” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
Logansport Financial Corp (LOGN) Declares $.40 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Logansport Financial Corp (OTC: LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend of $.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 16,...
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) opened for trading at $81.16 after pricing 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $80.00 per share, above the expected $68-$72 range.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Syneos (SYNH) to Neutral

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

Zoetis (ZTS) Announces $3.5B Share Buyback Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program as part of its capital allocation plans. The shares are expected to be repurchased over a multi-year period, and the program can be cancelled at any time. The Company’s previous $2.0 billion share repurchase program, which was approved in December 2018, is expected to be completed in 2022.
UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

