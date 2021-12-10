ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Prices 22M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGDU), a newly formed...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “XPDBU” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) opened for trading at $81.16 after pricing 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $80.00 per share, above the expected $68-$72 range.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gfgdu#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Sunoco (SUN) to Buy

Citi analyst George Wang upgraded Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Gil Blum lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $27.00 (from $50.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) PT Raised to $82 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora raised the price target on Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) to $82.00 (from $78.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) PT Lowered to $145 at Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) to $145.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Colliers Securities Starts Generac Holdings (GNRC) at Buy

Colliers Securities analyst Donovan Schafer initiates coverage on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy