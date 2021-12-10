The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Prices 22M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “XPDBU” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO