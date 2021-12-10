ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil S. Gajrawala downgraded Peloton Interactive...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades MediaAlpha (MAX) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $26.00). The analyst comments "MediaAlpha is one of the largest online customer acquisition platforms in the insurance industry, with its tech platform facilitating 8M+ monthly consumer referrals across 1,000+ partners largely in P&C, Health, and Life insurance verticals. We believe MAX is well positioned for sustained 20%+ top-line growth over time, driven by the shift of customer acquisition spend online in the insurance industry (~20-25% online penetration), MAX’s differentiated B2B go-to-market strategy, strong insurance carrier relationships, and deep data integrations. MAX has been profitable since its third month and converts ~50%+ of Contribution into EBITDA. While MAX is our favorite name in the insurance lead gen sector, we are cautious on auto carrier customer acquisition spend as we enter a hard insurance cycle, which we expect to weigh on MAX results for at least the next few qtrs."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Syneos (SYNH) to Neutral

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded Syneos (NASDAQ: SYNH) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pton#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Assumes eBay (EBAY) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth assumes coverage on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $70.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Gil Blum lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $27.00 (from $50.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on Alibaba (BABA) Into Investor Day

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy rating and $215.00 price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) PT Lowered to $145 at Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) to $145.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Downgrades Comcast Corp (CMCSA) to Neutral

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Downgrades Sensata Technologies (ST) to Underperform

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Cambium Networks Corp. (CMBM) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ: CMBM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: R5 Capital Downgrades Costco Wholesale (COST) to Hold

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin downgraded Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy