UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $26.00). The analyst comments "MediaAlpha is one of the largest online customer acquisition platforms in the insurance industry, with its tech platform facilitating 8M+ monthly consumer referrals across 1,000+ partners largely in P&C, Health, and Life insurance verticals. We believe MAX is well positioned for sustained 20%+ top-line growth over time, driven by the shift of customer acquisition spend online in the insurance industry (~20-25% online penetration), MAX’s differentiated B2B go-to-market strategy, strong insurance carrier relationships, and deep data integrations. MAX has been profitable since its third month and converts ~50%+ of Contribution into EBITDA. While MAX is our favorite name in the insurance lead gen sector, we are cautious on auto carrier customer acquisition spend as we enter a hard insurance cycle, which we expect to weigh on MAX results for at least the next few qtrs."

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO