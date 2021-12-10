ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand is up for coking coal, which is essential for melting iron ore to make steel

 5 days ago

Over the past decade, U.S. coal production has...

www.ctpublic.org

mining.com

Iron ore price jumps as China vows to stabilize economy

The iron ore price rose on Monday as a pledge by the Chinese government to focus on economic stability next year bolstered demand outlook. China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and to prioritize economic stability in 2022, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week.
Reuters

Shanghai stainless steel futures fall on weak downstream demand

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese stainless steel futures dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, dented by sluggish downstream demand and easing raw material prices. The most actively traded stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January delivery, ended down 4.2% at 16,085 yuan per tonne, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coking Coal#Steel#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Melting#Utilities
mining.com

Iron ore price up despite Chinese steel curbs

The iron ore price rose on Friday even as production at steel mills stayed sluggish amid government curbs in China. Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel firms across the country declined for the seventh straight week and stood at 74.8% as of Friday, down from 75.2% a week earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Coal Is Making A Transitory Comeback

While the U.S. Administration is pushing its green energy agenda and wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035, coal is making a comeback this year as high natural gas prices incentivize more coal use in electricity generation. This could be coal's last hurrah, as the fossil fuel is still...
mining.com

Iron ore price up on supply concerns in China

The iron ore price advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by supply concerns. Some border cities in China’s Inner Mongolia region and Heilongjiang province have halted non-container imports by rail for commodities including coal, iron ore, copper ore and zinc to reduce risks amid a recent resurgence of covid-19 infections. According to...
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
FXStreet.com

Dalian iron ore jumps 5.0% on cautious optimism, China news

Dalian iron ore snaps two-day downtrend, spot prices dwindle. China vouches for economic stability during Central Economic Work Conference. Omicron updates contradict US inflation data to challenge commodity traders. AUD/USD struggles to cheer the run-up in main export item amid firmer yields. Iron ore futures for May 2021 delivery rises...
Reuters

Fortescue to study development of Gabon iron ore mine

(Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it had entered an agreement with the Gabon government to study the development of an iron ore project in the West African country. The Belinga iron ore project, located in the northeast of Gabon, has been progressively assessed by Fortescue since 2018 and...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles below 0.7200 despite firmer sentiment, strong iron ore prices

AUD/USD retreats from intraday high, fails to extend Friday’s gains. Market begins the key week with cautious optimism following Friday’s US CPI data. Dalian iron ore futures jumped over 5%, Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed. China data dump can offer intermediate direction ahead of Fed’s verdict, Aussie jobs.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Iron Ore May Have Found A Bottom

On Monday, the price of iron ore surged as much as 7.3% in China, on expectations that the world's largest importer of the commodity will provide stimulus next year to boost the Sino economy. Iron ore, the primary material to make steel necessary for construction, is a bellwether for an economic expansion.
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
NWI.com

Steel production up 19.4% this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 3,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills fell further under 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. National steel output is now less than 20% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sank to just...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
