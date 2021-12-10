ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health experts implore Americans to get a booster shot as COVID cases spike

By Allison Aubrey
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

The CDC is now recommending booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Health Experts#Pbs Newshour#Americans#Npr News#Pbs
waldronnews.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. Hutchinson urges Arkansans to get booster shots

Active cases as of Tuesday were up 249 to 7,414, much higher than the 5,699 active cases the previous Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The ADH also reported new cases rose by 932 to a cumulative total of 534,590, and deaths rose by 24 to a cumulative of 8,776. One good number was that the seven-day rolling average of positive tests is 8.8%, down from 9.1% the previous Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Newsday

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Long Island

Federal, state and local officials and medical experts have been urging people to get vaccinated to help combat COVID-19. Now they’re also recommending those eligible get a booster shot as winter approaches, cases rise and the omicron variant spreads. Booster doses are free and available around the state. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Recorder

Health officals urge COVID-19 booster shot to prevent winter surge

ZANESVILLE — Local health officials are concerned about a third surge in COVID-19 cases this winter. To prevent it, they urge everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot. October saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at Genesis Hospital Genesis HealthCare CEO Matt Perry said this week. Thirty-nine people died with the disease, although not all of them were from Muskingum County, as the hospital serves a six-county region. At the height of the surge, there were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Nineteen were on ventilators in ICU.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Martha's Vineyard Times

COVID cases spike to 76

For the first time since the end of August, positive test results for COVID-19 have reached 76 cases — nearly four times as many cases as the Island reported the previous week. There were 66 positive results at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 7 at Test MV, and 3 from other providers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sb-american.com

Covered California Joins African American Health Experts for “Coverage Matters” Virtual Tour to Urge Black Californians to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations and Boosters, and Enroll in Health Plans for 2022

Covered California joined with African American health experts to promote open enrollment, with new and expanded financial help, and urged Black Californians to get COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. The call to action comes one day before California begins a new statewide mask mandate as COVID infections have increased by nearly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Health experts worry COVID vaccination rates are inflated

For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the United States — 99.9% — has received at least one COVID vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly not. They […] The post Health experts worry COVID vaccination rates are inflated appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy