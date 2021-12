With Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker now available, all players who have purchased the expansion have access to the new Sage and Reaper Job Classes. However, both Sage and Reaper start at level 70, which means that players will not be immediately able to take them into the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests or subsequent dungeons. At least, not without leveling them up. If you are looking to take Sage and Reaper through the FFXIV Endwalker Main Scenario Quests, you can check out several ways to level the job up quickly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO