New York City, NY

Morning news brief

By Noel King
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president...

Connecticut Public

Deported activists allowed back into the U.S., saying ICE retaliated against them

Once an immigrant is deported from the U.S., it's rare for authorities to allow them back into the country. It has happened twice, though, in recent months. The Biden administration has allowed prominent immigrants' rights activists back into the U.S. after they claimed immigration officials retaliated against them for speaking out. NPR's Joel Rose has the story.
Connecticut Public

House recommends criminal contempt of Congress charges against Mark Meadows

The House of Representatives is debating whether to charge former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with criminal contempt of Congress. Lawmakers want testimony and other information from Meadows to advance their investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6. If Congress does charge Meadows, the action heads to the Justice Department, which will decide whether Meadows could face criminal charges.
Connecticut Public

D.C.'s attorney general is suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over Capitol attack

The District of Columbia is suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city with the violent attack on Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol. The civil lawsuit was filed by the District's attorney general, Karl Racine, in federal court in Washington, D.C. It accuses the two far-right groups, their leaders and certain associates of coordinating and plotting violence on Jan. 6 to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
