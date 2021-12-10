ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Broadcom (AVGO) Shares Surge Over 6% on Strong Results and Guidance, Announces $10 Billion Share Buyback

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are trading over 6% higher in...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRNU) Prices Upsized 27.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units, at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Avgo#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Zoetis (ZTS) Announces $3.5B Share Buyback Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program as part of its capital allocation plans. The shares are expected to be repurchased over a multi-year period, and the program can be cancelled at any time. The Company’s previous $2.0 billion share repurchase program, which was approved in December 2018, is expected to be completed in 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Sees Dec. Qtr Beat for Micron (MU) and In-Line Feb. Qtr Guide

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating and $165.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) ahead of earnings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $78 at Goldman Sachs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $78.00 while maintaining a Buy rating following solid Q4 results and guidance. Strong guidance driven by record backlog...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Capital (FCAP) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on Alibaba (BABA) Into Investor Day

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy rating and $215.00 price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) expects its total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be down approximately 29% to 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On December 13, 2021, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is holding a webcast to discuss the Company's 2022 outlook. The webcast is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern Time, and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian’s website at HawaiianAirlines.com and archived on Hawaiian’s website for 90 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rayonier (RYN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy