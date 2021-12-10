ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S., overturning a lower court

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British...

www.michigansthumb.com

AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
Reason.com

Why Aren't Journalists Howling About the Assange Prosecution?

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dive into inflation, civil asset forfeiture, and the extradition of Julian Assange. Discussed in the show:. 1:36: Julian Assange and freedom of the press. 17:15: Inflation and the Biden administration. 32:39: Weekly Listener Question: I live...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Julian Assange
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Huron Daily Tribune

UN watchdog says Iran will allow new cameras at nuclear site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The United Nations' nuclear watchdog and Iran reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access. The agreement will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Sensing the West's hesitation, Russia escalates in Europe

Vladimir Putin doesn't appear concerned over the new Western sanctions that might follow a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, Putin's regime is escalating its threats. Russia now says that unless the West agrees a legal commitment not to expand NATO, it will be forced into a "military response" that may include the deployment of intermediate range nuclear missiles (which Russia developed in breach of an arms control treaty) in Kaliningrad. That would put nuclear-capable missiles on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, and in strike range of every European NATO member state. Considering that an agreement not to expand NATO would utterly undermine the principle of democratic sovereignty — something the Biden administration celebrated with an international summit just last week — Russia has clearly seized the strategic initiative.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecutors rest case after witness says Epstein lured her with gifts

The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell following a day of testimony from Annie Farmer, the only accuser to use her full name.Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner Jeffrey Epstein from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated. Ms Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, described in detail...
PUBLIC SAFETY

