Spartan Core 2 - Outpost Tremonius Ship

Searching for Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite? Master Chief’s foray into the open world of Zeta Halo introduces RPG mechanics to the series. For the first time in a Halo game, players can upgrade Master Chief’s Spartan armour using the Spartan Cores spread across the map. There are upgradeable abilities acquired during the early hours of the campaign – check out our latest guide to find out how long the Halo Infinite campaign is.
This audio log can be found in Ransom Keep on Island 1: Recovery. While taking down the outpost, you’ll need to raise several silos. This audio log is in the small walled section, near the eastern edge of the fort, that holds two of those silos. The audio log is leaning up against a shelf that holds several parts of a disassembled Scorpion tank.
Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page contains information on how to obtain your spectral mount, Torrent, and traverse large areas easily in Elden Ring. The Lands Between in Elden Ring are comprised of extremely large regions leading to the Erdtree, and getting around these dangerous lands can...
Just north of the Redoubt of Sundering, turn towards the east to find two Grunts guarding a tunnel. Head inside and you’ll find the audio log sitting on a small pile of rocks before the tunnel bends to the right.
Leaving the underground of the Zeta Halo, you’ll finally get your first taste of the open-ended design in Halo Infinite. Once you complete Outpost Tremonius, you can tackle challenges in any order you want, raiding Banished facilities and rescuing nearby UNSC squads to aid you in battle. The more tasks you tackle in these open areas, the more points you’ll earn to buy weapons and vehicles from FOBs. And these open areas are packed with collectibles. Grabbing a FOB will mark all the nearby collectibles on your map. That makes life easier, but you can still miss some. Especially in the expansive campaign levels.
The Heatwave rifle in Halo Infinite is a powerful rifle that shoots waves of energy. These waves of energy incinerate enemies in its path. One of these powerful weapons is hidden in the Outpost Tremonious mission in the game. Here is where you can find the Heatwave rifle. Outpost Tremonious...
The Location of every Audio File collectable on the fifth and final explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. UNSC, Spartan, and Banished Audio Files can be used to give extra context to lore on Zeta Halo. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
