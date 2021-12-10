Spartan Core 2 - Outpost Tremonius Ship

Leaving the underground of the Zeta Halo, you’ll finally get your first taste of the open-ended design in Halo Infinite. Once you complete Outpost Tremonius, you can tackle challenges in any order you want, raiding Banished facilities and rescuing nearby UNSC squads to aid you in battle. The more tasks you tackle in these open areas, the more points you’ll earn to buy weapons and vehicles from FOBs. And these open areas are packed with collectibles. Grabbing a FOB will mark all the nearby collectibles on your map. That makes life easier, but you can still miss some. Especially in the expansive campaign levels.

