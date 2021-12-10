ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spartan Core 2 - Outpost Tremonius Ship

Cover picture for the articleThe next Spartan Core in Outpost Tremonius can be found after...

Halo Infinite Spartan Core locations and best suit upgrades

Searching for Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite? Master Chief’s foray into the open world of Zeta Halo introduces RPG mechanics to the series. For the first time in a Halo game, players can upgrade Master Chief’s Spartan armour using the Spartan Cores spread across the map. There are upgradeable abilities acquired during the early hours of the campaign – check out our latest guide to find out how long the Halo Infinite campaign is.
Banished - Outpost Intel 10 - The Dream Of Atriox

This audio log can be found in Ransom Keep on Island 1: Recovery. While taking down the outpost, you’ll need to raise several silos. This audio log is in the small walled section, near the eastern edge of the fort, that holds two of those silos. The audio log is leaning up against a shelf that holds several parts of a disassembled Scorpion tank.
How to Get Your Mount

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page contains information on how to obtain your spectral mount, Torrent, and traverse large areas easily in Elden Ring. The Lands Between in Elden Ring are comprised of extremely large regions leading to the Erdtree, and getting around these dangerous lands can...
UNSC - Outpost Intel 07 - Escape Plan

Just north of the Redoubt of Sundering, turn towards the east to find two Grunts guarding a tunnel. Head inside and you’ll find the audio log sitting on a small pile of rocks before the tunnel bends to the right.
Forerunner Artifact I

Forerunner Artifact I is on a plateau southeast of FOB Charlie and northwest of FOB Delta. It's just east of the small lake.
Trek to Yomi - Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming cinematic action-adventure game, Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi arrives in spring 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms, including Game Pass.
Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Outpost Tremonius & FOB Golf

Leaving the underground of the Zeta Halo, you’ll finally get your first taste of the open-ended design in Halo Infinite. Once you complete Outpost Tremonius, you can tackle challenges in any order you want, raiding Banished facilities and rescuing nearby UNSC squads to aid you in battle. The more tasks you tackle in these open areas, the more points you’ll earn to buy weapons and vehicles from FOBs. And these open areas are packed with collectibles. Grabbing a FOB will mark all the nearby collectibles on your map. That makes life easier, but you can still miss some. Especially in the expansive campaign levels.
Deflector: Specimen Zero - Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer for Deflector: Specimen Zero, a bullet hell roguelite set in a deadly world, where you upgrade your character with the DNA you find, evolve him further during your runs, and explore the farthest reaches of this microcosm... or die trying. Deflector: Specimen Zero is free now on Steam, and is the first chapter of a microcosmic experience that will continue to evolve through 2022 and beyond.
Halo Infinite Campaign Guide - All Audio File Locations (Island 5)

The Location of every Audio File collectable on the fifth and final explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. UNSC, Spartan, and Banished Audio Files can be used to give extra context to lore on Zeta Halo. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
Planet Zoo: Europe Pack - Launch Trailer

Planet Zoo's Europe DLC is available now and brings five new animals to the game, including the Alpine Ibex, Eurasian Lynx, European Fallow Deer, European Badger, and Exhibit animal, the Fire Salamander. Along with the new animals, transform your zoo into a winter wonderland with over 250 pieces of scenery. A new timed scenario, set in the snow-capped Alps, is also available.
Minecraft Dungeons - Cloudy Climb Launch Trailer

Minecraft Dungeons' first seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb, is available now. Cloud Climb features seasonal-exclusive rewards and a new, mysterious tower. Watch the action-packed trailer for a look at what to expect.
Watch This Exclusive Combat Trailer for Action RPG Stray Blade

Watch the new Stray Blade trailer for a closer look at the upcoming action RPG's intense combat. The trailer covers some of Stray Blade's core combat features including special attacks, parries, and more. Stray Blade is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games and Steam in 2022.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Official December Update Trailer

Here's the Pokémon Legends: Arceus December update, introducing us to the two Hisui Region clans: Diamond and Pearl. We also briefly meet the Ginkgo Guild merchants Volo and Ginter. Watch some Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay and get to know some of the characters ahead of the game's release on January 28, 2022.
