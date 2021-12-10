ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spartan Core 3 - Outpost Tremonius North

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last Spartan Core in Outpost Tremonius, return to the ship's exit...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Halo Infinite: How to Beat Tremonius

Following the multiplayer, which released early, the Halo Infinite campaign is here and it's pretty different. On top of an open world, you'll come across boss enemies to take on pretty regularly. The first you'll fight is Tremonius and he's pretty tough. If you're struggling, here's a quick guide on how to beat Tremonius in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Banished - Outpost Intel 09 - Unnatural Defenses

This audio log can be found on Island 1: Recovery in the Ransom Keep outpost. After you destroy the silos and sabotage the first repair center, the second repair center will open up along the northern wall of the fort. Head inside the small, newly-opened building and turn left to find the audio log leaning up against the wall.
INTEL
IGN

Forerunner Artifact I

Forerunner Artifact I is on a plateau southeast of FOB Charlie and northwest of FOB Delta. It's just east of the small lake.
IGN

Propaganda Tower 28

On the western side of the map, there's a river running north from FOB Hotel toward the edge of the island. There's a tower on up the hill on the west side of the river. Be careful, there are Brutes on Choppers patrolling the area.
NORTH WEST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartan Core 3 Outpost
IGN

River City Girls 2 - Gameplay Trailer

Misako and Kyoko are back with some new friends as the playable roster grows to six in River City Girls 2. Check out the new abilities and locations in the first gameplay trailer for Wayforward's stylish beat 'em up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spartan - Reverie 06

Just south of the ‘Pelican Down’ map marker, there is a large stretch of UNSC ship wreckage. Climb inside one of the larger, sloping sections on the southeastern edge to find a Warthog and this audio log, lying on the ground near some rectangular crates.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite All Spartan Core Upgrades – Where To Find Each Spartan Core

In Halo Infinite all Spartan Core upgrades change the way each battle is fought. Thanks to Master Chief’s adaptable equipment you are now stronger than ever on the field. If you want to go toe-to-toe with some of Halo Infinite’s tough bosses then you’re going to want all the Spartan Core upgrades scattered throughout the Zeta Halo Ring.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy