Spartan Core 3 - Outpost Tremonius North

Following the multiplayer, which released early, the Halo Infinite campaign is here and it's pretty different. On top of an open world, you'll come across boss enemies to take on pretty regularly. The first you'll fight is Tremonius and he's pretty tough. If you're struggling, here's a quick guide on how to beat Tremonius in Halo Infinite.
This audio log can be found on Island 1: Recovery in the Ransom Keep outpost. After you destroy the silos and sabotage the first repair center, the second repair center will open up along the northern wall of the fort. Head inside the small, newly-opened building and turn left to find the audio log leaning up against the wall.
On the western side of the map, there's a river running north from FOB Hotel toward the edge of the island. There's a tower on up the hill on the west side of the river. Be careful, there are Brutes on Choppers patrolling the area.
Just south of the ‘Pelican Down’ map marker, there is a large stretch of UNSC ship wreckage. Climb inside one of the larger, sloping sections on the southeastern edge to find a Warthog and this audio log, lying on the ground near some rectangular crates.
In Halo Infinite all Spartan Core upgrades change the way each battle is fought. Thanks to Master Chief’s adaptable equipment you are now stronger than ever on the field. If you want to go toe-to-toe with some of Halo Infinite’s tough bosses then you’re going to want all the Spartan Core upgrades scattered throughout the Zeta Halo Ring.
