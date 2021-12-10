ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartan Core 1 - Outpost Tremonius Start

IGN
This is technically the first Spartan Core that you...

IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: All Outpost Tremonius Collectibles

Halo Infinite is the second game in the series to adopt open-world gameplay after Halo 3: ODST. As with other open-world games out there, in Infinite you can find a bunch of collectibles that will expand your arsenal as well as the game’s lore. In the third level of Halo Infinite, called Outpost Tremonius, you will be tasked to clear a Banished outpost for the first time to be able to regroup with the Echo-216 Pilot. And aside from several Banished troops looking to kill you, here are all the collectibles you can find in Halo Infinite‘s Outpost Tremonius. Don’t forget to utilize the Scan feature to make looking for collectibles a bit easier.
pcinvasion.com

Icarus guide: Outposts, Prospects, Offline, and Solo Play

Icarus is a new survival game by Dean Hall (creator of DayZ) and RocketWerkz. Featuring session-based gameplay, you’ll attempt to craft, build, and escape with your riches. Before you set off on an adventure, though, you’ll need to know a few tidbits. Here’s our Icarus guide to help you with Outposts, Prospects, Offline Mode, playing solo, and other concepts when you’re just starting your game.
PCGamesN

Halo Infinite Spartan Core locations and best suit upgrades

Searching for Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite? Master Chief’s foray into the open world of Zeta Halo introduces RPG mechanics to the series. For the first time in a Halo game, players can upgrade Master Chief’s Spartan armour using the Spartan Cores spread across the map. There are upgradeable abilities acquired during the early hours of the campaign – check out our latest guide to find out how long the Halo Infinite campaign is.
#Halo Infinite
IGN

Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough - Mission 3: Outpost Tremonius [4K/60FPS]

This Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough continues with Outpost Tremonius. Master Chief, the Pilot, and The Weapon need to take out their first Forward Operating Base in the game. This is Halo Infinite Walkthrough part 3 and will continue a series that will take you through a full look at the Halo Infinite Campaign Walkthrough on Legendary. The Halo Infinite Mission takes place at Outpost Tremonius before continuing onto Mission 4 Recovery and The Tower.
IGN

Tremonius Boss Guide

Tremonius is the first boss to challenge Master Chief in Halo Infinite. You'll fight him in the second mission of the game, Foundations. This guide includes weapon loadouts, tips, and strategies for how to beat Tremonius. This boss guide has been written based on a Legendary Difficulty playthrough. It is...
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Guide - All Spartan Core Locations (Island 2)

The Location of every Spartan Core upgrade on the second explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. Spartan Cores can be used to upgrade Master Chief's gear, including the Grappleshot, Shield, and Threat Tracker. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
IGN

Banished Outposts

Planning to take over all seven Banished Outposts in Halo Infinite? Our guide has all the details you need regarding each location's objectives. Once captured, Banished Outposts provide Valor points, giving you more UNSC tools at your disposal. Likewise, these locations will act as fast travel points. You may also obtain Spartan Cores, Mjolnir Armor Lockers, and Audio Logs in these areas.
IGN

Forerunner Artifact II

Forerunner Artifact II is in the valley southeast of Outpost Tremonius. It's found on the north side of the small lake where you'll also find the Crimson Vettel MKVII Armor Coating. You can jump back to our Interactive Map of Zeta Halo for all the collectibles. Likewise, you can go...
dexerto.com

Halo player designs amazing Spartan Armor Core ranked reward

Halo Infinite’s ranked mode doesn’t currently include Armor Cores as a reward, but one player has dazzled fans with their own custom ranked rewards. Halo Infinite’s Armor Core unlocks have caused a lot of anger within the game’s community, especially since the vast majority are unlocked via the premium battle pass and item shop. As of writing, Halo Infinite’s ranked mode only rewards players with weapon emblems and charms that are tied to specific ranks.
IGN

Peter Molyneux's Next Game Is a Blockchain-Powered Business Sim

Peter Molyneux has announced that his next game will be Legacy, a play-to-earn blockchain-powered business sim that includes NFTs. As part of a blog post on the game, 22cans describes Legacy as "an innovative new game that pushes the boundaries of Blockchain Gaming" and " a creative entrepreneur’s dream come true."
IGN

West Limgrave

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. West Limgrave is part of the main Limgrave area, one of the main regions of the Lands Between in Elden Ring. This page includes an overview of the area, including all main dungeons, bosses, loot, and secrets to find in this region. Limgrave...
IGN

How to Get Your Mount

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page contains information on how to obtain your spectral mount, Torrent, and traverse large areas easily in Elden Ring. The Lands Between in Elden Ring are comprised of extremely large regions leading to the Erdtree, and getting around these dangerous lands can...
IGN

Watch Out For This Save-Wiping Halo Infinite Glitch - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A number of Halo Infinite players have reported coming across a save-wiping glitch in the game, affecting both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. As reported by players on resetEra and Halo Waypoint (and spotted by VG247), Halo Infinite appears to contain a bug that is causing players to load into the game from a third-person perspective before breaking their save files completely. The issue itself is reportedly affecting both Xbox and PC payers and seems to be caused by a login-related bug. resetEra user 99humanity reports that after launching the game they would load into the campaign in third-person mode with Master Chief clipping through the floor. When attempting to head back to the menu and relaunch their progress, the user notes that their save file would fail to load and display as if they'd completed 0% of the campaign. Grunts get some quirky lore and personalities in Halo Infinite and we have a montage of some of our favorites. Nintendo is hosting a new Indie World Showcase happening tomorrow Dec 15th at 9:00 am PT / 12:00pm ET. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

Omori - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

Drawn and developed by artist Omocat, Omori tells the story of two strange worlds both filled with friend and enemies as you uncover the mystery behind your hidden past. Omori comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
IGN

Sonic Frontiers, an 'Open-Zone' Sonic Adventure, Officially Announced

At The Game Awards, Sega officially revealed the next big Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, which boasts the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” gameplay. Sonic Frontiers is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. Sonic Frontiers promises a new type of Sonic experience where players will be free to explore an open world.
IGN

The Best Action Game of 2021 Winner

Whether based on an existing property or set in an all-new world, these games provided some of the most fresh, fun, and challenging gameplay experiences of the year. But one action experience, which brought together some of the best flarkin' heroes in the galaxy, took home our top prize in this category. Our winner for Best Action Game of 2021 is...
