ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

My adult son has no job. Am I wrong to charge him rent?

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

— Dad A. Congrats on your son’s pending graduation. You’re not the only parent struggling with how to handle the finances of an adult child moving back home. Yours is really more of a parenting question than it is a financial question, especially if you don’t need the money, said Jerry...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 3

Related
Lip of Relationship

Regret of a 30-year-old woman: I cheated on the employee in my store, and my husband refused to forgive me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lynch
Upworthy

Grandma refuses to babysit grandson without pay, asks if she's wrong: 'I'm not a daycare'

When you're a young mother working full-time to make ends meet, it's never easy. You'll need all the help you can get, and more often than not it's friends and family who step in to babysit your child as you go to work. It's pretty common for grandparents to watch their grandkids during the daytime and this also helps create a strong bond. However, one grandmother put a price on it and demanded her daughter pay her to look after her grandchild. She took to Reddit to share her story and asked if she was being a jerk by charging her daughter a price for babysitting her grandchild. One could make the argument that labor is labor at the end of the day and needs to be compensated, especially when you consider how the economy rarely accounts for the work of women at home. However, Reddit users said she wasn't accounting for the fact that her daughter barely made ends meet and it was cruel to charge her for it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Son#Am I Wrong#The Wi Fi
KESQ News Channel 3

‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids

A Coachella Valley mother who ignored pleas to get vaccinated is being remembered after losing her battle with Covid-19. Loved ones say Jenny Gutierrez from Indio was a hardworking, positive pillar in the community – a single mother who leaves behind four kids. CLICK HERE to donate to Gutierrez's GoFundMe. Gutierrez was the long-time manager The post ‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily News-Record

Should I Evict My Son?

Dear Annie: I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me. He pays no rent, and he does not help with the bills. He does help with some of the yard work and housecleaning, but he ignores it if I ask him to help with something that I would like. For instance, he failed to install a Dish network while I was away.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elle Silver

My Ex Is Angry I Took My House Key Back

If you’re divorced with kids, it’s hard not to remain enmeshed with your ex-spouse. Woman photo created by freepik. I’ve been living apart from my ex-husband for seven years now. I have my own apartment and he has his. I live in a two-bedroom place. My ex has a one-bedroom apartment. Still, my ex and I remain a part of each other’s lives because we have two children together.
WOWT

Omaha mom charged of abandoning adult son with severe autism

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother could face up to three years in jail for allegedly abandoning her adult son with severe autism. Denise Plants faces a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult and she recently turned herself into authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest back in March.
OMAHA, NE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy