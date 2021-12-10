Shooting at Orange County hotel

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday said its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. drugmaker...
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday night for releasing text messages they sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The messages — provided to the committee by Meadows and read...
Washington — President Biden is in Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from a string of tornadoes that devastated the state and left at least 74 dead and scores more unaccounted for. Mr. Biden began his trip with an aerial tour of Mayfield, which was devastated by a long-track...
