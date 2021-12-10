ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s FA Cup photo essay – road to Wembley, second round: Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Following their convincing 7-1 victory over Sporting Khalsa in the first round, Wolves faced fellow third-tier side Nottingham Forest in the next round. The teams had met in the Women’s National League – Premier Division North – three months previously with Wolves winning 1-0.

Regarding attendance today, it’s an unknown quantity. There have had attendances over 650 earlier this season, but the average has been about 300, something like that. I don’t know about today; with the terrible weather we’ve had recently that may affect it. Hopefully the fact that it’s an FA Cup match, it may be a lot more, you never know. The bar has been very successful this season with the big crowds they’ve had coming in, and it’s also a pleasure to work the bar as some great people come down here, it’s very enjoyable. Wolves used to play here quite a while ago, 2009 I think they used to play. They’ve come back again recently, and the standard has improved dramatically on the pitch and off the pitch, with all the people that are involved in running it now, it’s a major operation and it’s great to be involved with it as a football club ourselves. – Paul Tudor, bar manager at CKW Stadium, home of AFC Wulfrunians

The visitors started brightly, pinning Wolves in their own half for much of the opening stage. After going close on two occasions – hitting the side netting and the woodwork – Forest’s Mai Moncaster opened the scoring in the 19th minute, beating the Wolves keeper Becky Thomas at her near post from a tight angle.

Wolves chase the game but this leaves holes at the back, which are exploited by Niamh Reynolds in the 66th minute and Katie Middleton in the final minute of the game, to make it 4-0.

The final whistle brings a 4-0 victory for Nottingham Forest and a chance for fans to take pictures and get autographs of the players.

Forest manager Andy Cook said of their third successive 4-0 victory in all competitions: “It was a fantastic performance and we are really pleased to get through. We would have taken a scruffy 1-0 win or we would have even taken going through on penalties, but to perform like that and score four goals is fantastic. We are delighted.” His side now face Stoke City in the third round of the Cup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
