Knuckles Makes His Debut In First 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Trailer

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn has now confirmed that the third installment of the popular spy comedy franchise will wrap up Eggsy’s story arc. Teasing a recent interview with the director, Comicbook.com revealed that Vaughn will be concluding Taron Egerton’s role in the franchise with Kingsman 3, which is currently set to start filming in September 2022. The news also matches up with comments the lead actor made back in 2019 when a third installment was still in consideration after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Explaining that he’d love to return for one final time to play out the storyline for Eggsy, Egerton said “I’m not really allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”
Comments / 0