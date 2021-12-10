ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knuckles Makes His Debut In First 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Trailer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter debuting the upcoming sequel’s official poster yesterday, Paramount has now dropped the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, giving fans of the franchise the first look at Idris Elba‘s Knuckles. Featured above, the clip begins with Sonic...

hypebeast.com

The Riddler Unmasks Batman In Upcoming Film's New International Trailer

The Riddler has unmasked the Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman‘s latest international trailer. With his ominous voice booming through the entirety of the trailer, we hear Paul Dano‘s Riddler proclaiming that he’s “here to unmask the truth about this city,” before a long sequence of violence and villainy from the troublemaker. Just as the trailer ends, we find out that Edward Nashton ultimately discovers who the man behind the cowl is, calling Bruce Wayne out by name.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Director Reacts to Sexy Knuckles Going Viral

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 made its big debut at The Game Awards, and fans were hyped to see Sonic teaming up with Tails as well as the return of Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. That said, one of the biggest reactions was saved for everyone's favorite Echidna Knuckles, who came in like a wrecking ball and knocked Sonic for a loop in the new footage. That wasn't all fans were talking about though, as this was the first time fans heard Idris Elba's voicing of Knuckles, and as soon as they heard it the topic of Sexy Knuckles started trending all over social media. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to director Jeff Fowler about his reaction to the Sexy Knuckles trend, and it wasn't something he foresaw happening when the trailer hit.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Kingsman 3' Will Wrap Up Eggsy's Storyline

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn has now confirmed that the third installment of the popular spy comedy franchise will wrap up Eggsy’s story arc. Teasing a recent interview with the director, Comicbook.com revealed that Vaughn will be concluding Taron Egerton’s role in the franchise with Kingsman 3, which is currently set to start filming in September 2022. The news also matches up with comments the lead actor made back in 2019 when a third installment was still in consideration after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Explaining that he’d love to return for one final time to play out the storyline for Eggsy, Egerton said “I’m not really allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”
MOVIES
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Receives Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most highly-anticipated films this year. The Marvel movie received its worldwide premiere in Los Angeles last night and immediately scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is Tom Holland‘s third venture as MCU‘s Spider-Man, following his debut performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination. The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season. Universal is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 3 of “Servant,” which premieres on Jan. 21, 2022. The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. “This cult could come back for her at any time,” Dorothy says to Sean in the trailer, which you can watch below. “None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne says. “You wouldn’t even know what...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review – All the villains collide in this nostalgic crossover

Dir: Jon Watts. Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei. 12A, 148 minutesNostalgia is Hollywood’s most effective con. The right series of familiar images, the exact combination of familiar words, and it’s like time travel – right back to the point in your life where you were free from angst and responsibility. It is both personal and irrational. One part of your brain can tell that you’re being played. The other can decide not to care.That leads us to the cross-generational pollination of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has a finger in...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds paid £7,500 so Deadpool could wear Bea Arthur T-shirt

Ryan Reynolds paid £7,500 for permission to wear a T-shirt with Bea Arthur’s face on it in his Marvel film Deadpool.Last week, a Twitter user named Eric Alper tweeted the interesting bit of comic book movie trivia, with Reynolds quick to confirm the fact.“And per Bea’s family, the money went to her favourite charity,” Reynolds replied.The T-shirt worn by Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson featured a black and white portrait of the Golden Girls star, who died in 2009.As per reports, Reynolds holds a special place for Arthur in his heart.When Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber sent Reynolds...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES

