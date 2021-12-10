ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth Offers First Look at 'Extraction 2'

Cover picture for the articleAfter much anticipation from fans, Netflix‘s Extraction 2 is now finally in production, and lead star Chris Hemsworth has just shared a first look at the upcoming sequel. Taking to Instagram, the Thor and Rush veteran posted two on-set images of himself donning all-black tactical gear climbing on top of what...

luxurylaunches.com

Chris Hemsworth has purchased a humungous oceanfront site in Tasmania, Australia that is almost twice the size of Central Park.

Rumor mills are abuzz that Chris Hemsworth may soon call Tasmania home. As they say, there is no smoke without fire; the Thor actor has given wagging tongues enough reason to speculate that he is the lucky buyer of the stunning Piano Coves site in the northeast of Tasmania. The sprawling 1,312-acre property includes eight land titles flaunting almost 3km of ocean frontage, including numerous beaches and coves. The listing describes the property as a “vast, rare, significant, oceanfront land on Tasmania’s famed East Coast … an investment in pure lifestyle”, and/or “a blank canvas on which to create something world-class.”
HollywoodLife

Chris Hemsworth’s Siblings: Everything To Know About His 2 Brothers

Chris Hemsworth is a Marvel icon and he has two brothers that are acting legends as well! Find out all about Luke and Liam here!. Although many fans only know Chris Hemsworth as the Marvel superhero Thor, the 38-year-old hunky star has had a legendary career in acting. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Chris began his meteoric rise to fame with the soap opera Neighbours. After moving to America, he landed a role in J.J. Abrams movie Star Trek and would go on to snag a part in the horror flick The Cabin in the Woods. Then he became a household name playing the God of Thunder in 2011’s Thor, The Avengers and all of their sequels.
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals if He Would Return for More Thor Movies

While seminal Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he'll be back as long as they'll have him. The Asgardian is prepped to be getting his fourth standalone film with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but given how many other original characters from the franchise have seemingly made a permanent exit, he also admitted that he sees Marvel Studios shifting away from the importance of Thor going forward.
Cinema Blend

One Of The Best Thor Characters Started As A Joke, Until Chris Hemsworth Couldn’t Get Enough

The evolution of the Thor film series has been one of the best within the MCU. Of course, moviegoers have Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to thank for the change. He leaned more into the humor that was only sprinkled in the first two Thor films. That route seemed to work for the character and Waititi, as the director came back for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, there was one aspect of the filmmaker's work that was only meant as a one-off joke, but it was Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s reaction to this particular character that led to them staying in the MCU.
Gamespot

Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Future As Thor

Chris Hemsworth has said he's eager to continue playing Thor for as long as Disney/Marvel wants him to, but he also acknowledged that the enthusiasm for him to keep playing the God of Thunder is waning. "As long as they'll have me I'll turn up, but I feel like there...
kiss951.com

Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Gives Brother Liam The Fan Treatment

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram earlier this week. The Thor star shared a series of photos of himself and his brother with his 51.7 million followers on Tuesday (December 7). In the black-and-white photos, Hemsworth, 38, and Liam, 31, bear a striking resemblance to one another: bearded, dressed in white t-shirts and clasping hands.
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Admits His Enthusiasm for the MCU is Decreasing

Chris Hemsworth's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fruitful, to say the least. Being part of the billion-dollar franchise for over a decade now, there's seemingly nothing for the Thor actor to prove given the fact that the God of Thunder has been a major player since his arrival. If you were to ask the Australian actor though, he thinks some people are already getting tired of seeing him play the character.
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth hilariously shades younger brother Liam in ‘hilarious’ Instagram post

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram.The Thor star shared a series of photos of himself and his brother with his 51.7 million followers earlier this week.In the photos, Hemsworth, 38,  and Liam, 31, bear a striking resemblance to one another. They are both bearded, dressed in white t-shirts and clasping hands.The actor accompanied his post with the caption: “Always great interacting with my fans.”“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” he added. “Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. “He...
Vulture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Having an Extremely Cute Spider-Man Press Tour

From red carpet photos to interviews, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been staying busy with promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out on December 17. The pair, who play the on-screen couple of Spider-Man and MJ, are rumored to be a real-life couple. (For the record, neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially confirmed that they’re dating, and both expressed a desire for privacy after paparazzi shared photos of them kissing this summer.) But regardless of whether they’re in a relationship or not, they’re co-stars for a reason! They have great chemistry and get along well, and fans enjoy seeing them interact. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest “Tomdaya” moments from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour so far. As far as we know, the multiverse shouldn’t mess with this timeline.
The Dad

Chris Hemsworth Wants to Keep Playing Thor, but Unsure if Fans Want to See It

The Avengers have all gone their separate ways. Some, like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, are seemingly done with their superhero roles and their time in the MCU. Some of the newer ones, like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, are just beginning, with another trilogy for him in the works. But one of the OGs wants to stick around for as long as Marvel will let him pick up the hammer.
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth Jokes He And Son Recreated Tom Hanks’ Famous Big Scene, And The Video Is Adorable

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor, but that doesn’t mean his life begins and ends in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he’s been hard at work juggling multiple high-profile projects, he’s also made time to spend with his family over the last couple of years. That’s led to some memorable and magical moments, some of which he’s shared with fans on social media. The latest is one that cinephiles will find especially adorable, because it features him and his son recreating an iconic moment from Tom Hanks’ classic film Big.
ScreenCrush

Tyler Rake Is Back In the First ‘Extraction 2’ Photo

I mean, obviously he’s not; they’re making Extraction 2. It would be difficult to make a sequel to a movie about Tyler Rake without Tyler Rake in it. (Although you could do an Extraction 2 that’s almost like a Weekend at Bernie’s where the thing that needs extracting is Tyler Rake’s corpse, so two dudes have to fling his body around like he can still do incredible fighting moves so nobody else realizes he’s dead and actually now I really want to see this movie, this is kind of a problem.)
AOL Corp

Chris Hemsworth on Continuing to Play Thor: 'As Long as They'll Have Me, I'll Turn Up'

Chris Hemsworth hopes fans are ready and willing for more Thor. The actor, 38, appeared on the Australian morning show Today earlier this week, when he was asked about whether he'll continue to play the God of Thunder following the July 2022 debut of Thor: Love and Thunder after Tom Holland signed on to do three more Spider-Man films.
Inside the Magic

Chris Hemsworth Could End His Time as Thor SOON

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the last remaining of the first big three Marvel characters. Chris Evans is done with Steve Rogers AKA Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr. has left Tony Stark AKA Iron Man behind. Hemsworth is currently working on his next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022), and that film is the last one in his contract.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Chris Hemsworth, Karlie Kloss, Rebel Wilson + More!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH MOCKS LITTLE BROTHER ON INSTAGRAM: Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his little brother in an Instagram post Tuesday (Dec. 7th). The Thor actor captioned a series of black-and-white photos of himself and Liam Hemsworth with, “Always great interacting with my fans. Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self.”
hypebeast.com

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt Reportedly Working on a Racing Film Together

Brad Pitt has boarded a film project with British Formula One racing legend, Lewis Hamilton. The Hollywood Reporter reports that studios and streamers are putting in their bids for the upcoming racing project set to feature a slew of big names. So far, the untitled film has Brad Pitt signed on to star, as well as Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick, to direct. Famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are also attached to the project.
GamesRadar+

Chris Hemsworth will play Thor for as long as Marvel wants, but thinks enthusiasm could be "waning"

Chris Hemsworth has talked about his future as Thor in the MCU. "How many Spider-Mans has [Tom Holland] done? He's a little behind me," Hemsworth told The Today Show, when asked if he'd continue in the MCU like Holland. "I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so, maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up. But I feel like there might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going."
