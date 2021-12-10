'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2' Arrives 10 Years After Original Game

Terra, the homeworld of the Imperium of Man and one of the most fortified and defended planets under humanity’s rule, has had enemies in number set foot on its soil only a handful of times since the Emperor began his campaign to unite humanity under His banner. Attacking Terra in force would be met in kind and would require an army of such size that their defenses would see it coming. But taint, slowly and steadily poured into the foundations has a chance to take root, but if found, would be met with swift and violent force. The latest boxed set for Warhammer 40,000 (40K) sees just this, with the forces of the Genestealer Cults going toe-to-toe with the Emperor's chosen warriors in Shadow Throne. In this article, we’ll take a look at what Shadow Throne contains, including a detailed look at the two forces, and how to use the boxed set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO