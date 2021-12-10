ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2' Arrives 10 Years After Original Game

Cover picture for the articleWarhammer 40K fans will be delighted to learn that after a full decade since the release of the original installment, Space Marine 2 is finally in the works. Now helmed by World War Z developer Saber Interactive instead...

gamepressure.com

Online Warhammer Game in the Pipeline

An upcoming Warhammer game the fruit of a new collaboration between Nexon and Games Workshop. The Asian video game giant Nexon and Games Workshop are joining forces on a new game based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. This successor to the popular tabletop battle game has been in development since 2015 and so far has seen very few titles based on it. Among the few are Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground. Nexon's game is supposed to be a co-op battle game with a vivid and interactive world.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Grand Theft Auto Online' Reveals New Episode Starring Dr. Dre and 'GTA 5' Characters

Rockstar Games is adding a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online, dubbed “The Contract,” next week. The new chapter DLC will star rapper Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, who embark on an entirely new mission to track down files containing Dre’s unreleased music for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

World of Warships Blitz Warhammer 40K Code Giveaway

Wargaming has teamed up with MMORPG.com to give away codes for the new Warhammer 40K content in World of Warships Blitz!. The legends of Warhammer 40,000 take control of the seas in World of Warships Blitz. Command the Naval Battleship Ignis Purgatio or the Naval Battleship Ragnarok to dominate your opponents, activate unique skills and perks, and wrap you ship to show your allegiance.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the sequel you never expected

The next game from World War Z developer Saber Interactive is Space Marine 2. That’s right, a sequel to the 2011 shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. Space Marine 2 sees Captain Titus (voiced by Clive...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer 40k#Shoes#Space Marine 2#Saber Interactive#Relic Entertainment
thenerdstash.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Coming to Consoles and PC

The cult classic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is back! At The Game Awards 2021, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed and showcased the trailer to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, a release window is yet to be announced.
VIDEO GAMES
orcasound.com

Space Marine 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West – Discover Focus Entertainment games at The Game Awards 2021!

Focus Entertainment premiered three trailers at The Game Awards 2021. Focus is back with major announcements, including the amazing reveal of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. To receive exclusive info, beta access or upcoming offers related to these games and also the entire Focus Entertainment catalog, here’s a reminder that the Focus Membership is now available – 100% free, no client install and great bonuses available. Register now!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
psu.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Announced For PS5 As Cult Franchise Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is officially in development at Saber Interactive for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, publisher Focus Entertainment has announced. The sequel to the much-loved Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, which recently celebrates its 10th anniversary, sees the return of Captain Titus as the galaxy finds itself in peril once again. With worlds collapsing, the Imperium once again needs your Space Marine-sized muscles, with Clive Standen portraying the iconic role of Titus.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Space Marine II Announced

Something that we never thought would ever come back has returned! Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have banded together and announced Warhammer 40k: Space Marine II, a full fledged sequel to the 2011 title and a wonderful surprise! Captain Tydus returns to helm the fabled Space Marines as the galaxy is in dire need of them, now more than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Warhammer 40K Shadow Throne Preview

Terra, the homeworld of the Imperium of Man and one of the most fortified and defended planets under humanity’s rule, has had enemies in number set foot on its soil only a handful of times since the Emperor began his campaign to unite humanity under His banner. Attacking Terra in force would be met in kind and would require an army of such size that their defenses would see it coming. But taint, slowly and steadily poured into the foundations has a chance to take root, but if found, would be met with swift and violent force. The latest boxed set for Warhammer 40,000 (40K) sees just this, with the forces of the Genestealer Cults going toe-to-toe with the Emperor's chosen warriors in Shadow Throne. In this article, we’ll take a look at what Shadow Throne contains, including a detailed look at the two forces, and how to use the boxed set.
VIDEO GAMES
visitbeloit.com

Warhammer 40k 1200pt Tournament

Arcane Archives is hosting our first Warhammer 40,000 tournament!. Point limit: 1200Round 1 will start at 10:00am on 12/5/21, you will need to be here and registered by 9:30am. Entry will be $25 upon signup. We only have 8 slots available, if you’d like to guarantee your spot, please stop in the store anytime before the event to pre-register.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Xbox's New Docuseries Takes a Deep Dive Into the Red Ring of Death

In celebration of one of the episodes of its Xbox docuseries over on YouTube, Microsoft has now made Red Ring of Death posters you can buy for $25 USD. Titled Power On: The Story of Xbox, the six-part docuseries follows the creation and development of the now legendary console over the years since its original launch exactly two decades ago, exploring all of its highs and lows. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper documentary about Xbox if it didn’t discuss the infamous Red Ring of Death that occurred on the Xbox 360, and so the team dedicated the entirety of the fifth episode to explore the tragedy.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ announced with a gory trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been announced at The Game Awards, with a particularly blood-soaked trailer showing how players will be fighting for the Emperor. The trailer was revealed late last night (December 10), and the game itself will be a sequel to the first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine that was released all the way back in 2011.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Sony to Release PlayStation 5 Console Covers

Following its legal saga over third-party console covers, Sony has now announced that it will be releasing its own official PlayStation 5 covers. Coming in five colorways, the bright and bold covers will be released alongside matching DualSense controllers. The Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple color options to add color to your gaming setup are centered around a galaxy-inspired theme. According to Sony, “Simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Heroes of Newerth' Is Officially Shutting Down Next Summer

After running for more than a decade, Heroes of Newerth is finally shutting down. Originally launched back in 2010, the DOTA-derived MOBA gained immense popularity following a shift to a free-to-play model in July that year, at one point peaking at 150,000 concurrent players during May of 2013. Unfortunately, as the years went by, more and more fans of the genre shifted over to DOTA 2 or League of Legends, and has left HoN to slowly wither away after 12 years.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Will Soon Be Free-To-Play

The original PUBG will be free-to-play beginning next month. Announced at The Game Awards 2021 by developer Krafton, newcomers can play PUBG: Battlegrounds for free starting on January 12. The news arrives nearly five years after PUBG launched in March 2017 in beta on Xbox and PC, followed by a...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Kaiba Corporation Store Releases a Playful 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Duel Disc Arm Pillow

AXEL ENTERMEDIA has just cleverly created an arm pillow based on the Duel Disk from Yu-Gi-Oh!. Sized at 42 x 36 x 22 cm, the pillow slip over the arm where the spaces typically reserved for cards are for your arm, and the life point counter acts as a pillow for your head. This pillow is for those looking for a power nap at their desks that also want to show off their love for the popular trading card game franchise.
ELECTRONICS

